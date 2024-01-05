Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "Not My Fault" Mean Girls music video

By Jamia Pugh

Mean girls don't only wear pink on Wednesdays, apparently.

Megan Thee Stallion, the self-described "Black Regina George," and pop star Reneé Rapp, sport full-on sky pink ensembles with matching blonde wigs in the official music video for "Not My Fault."

The song is the first single from the official soundtrack of the upcoming adaption of Mean Girls. 

When Meg isn't delivering swift rap bars over the pop beat, or showcasing her famous "Megan knees," she's hitting choreography alongside Rapp, who plays Regina George in the new movie.

"It was only right for @meangirls to recruit thee Black Regina George for this one," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"Not My Fault" is featured in the final Mean Girls trailer, released earlier this week. Unlike previous trailers, it leans more into its musical roots, as the new film was adapted from the stage musical of Tina Fey's 2004 hit.

