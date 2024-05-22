Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and GloRilla take the stage at sold-out Madison Square Garden show

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer tour made a stop at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, and fans were gifted with a surprise guest: New York's own Cardi B.

Cardi and Meg performed their hits "WAP" and "Bongos," before supporting act GloRilla joined them onstage. Cardi then rapped her verse from Glo's "Tomorrow 2," which Glo followed with some music news.

"We’ve got a special motherf******' announcement. I need y’all to stay tuned," Glo said. "Make sure y’all tuned in tonight because I ain’t telling you right now."

She then revealed that Cardi is featured on "the motherf*****’ remix" to her "Wanna Be" collaboration with Megan, which is "about to drop."

Meg's MSG show was sold out, prompting tears ahead of the big show. "We really got a SOLD OUT show at the most famous arena in the world," she wrote on Instagram.

Her next stop is Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The tour ends with her appearance at the Broccoli City Festival in July.

For information on all tour dates, visit Megan's website.

