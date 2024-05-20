Megan Thee Stallion confirms new tequila line is "dropping soon"

Megan Thee Stallion wants fans to know her tequila line is on its way.

She shared the news in a clip on social media, which captured her walking through the halls of Chicago's United Center with the orange and red ombré bottle in hand.

“Chicago Hotties, your [chica] is ready,” the Houston rapper captioned her Instagram post. “Y’all get to have thee first exclusive taste of my new tequila, dropping soon.”

Confirmation of Meg's spirits line comes after her announcement during a panel at AdWeek's Social Media Week in April.

"I create the things that I want to see. I don't create things for other people to like them," the rapper said at the time, according to ESSENCE. "I create the music I want to hear, I go and do my own thing, and stay true to me."

Speaking of music, Meg's currently on her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla. While in the Windy City, she linked up with Angel Reese, making the Chicago Sky rookie's dream of meeting her come true.

