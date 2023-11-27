Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones and more to appear on 'The Color Purple' soundtrack

The Color Purple will drop on Christmas alongside an accompanying soundtrack. Like the film, the album is packed with appearances from a slew of today's A-list stars, with Quincy Jones and Scott Standers serving as executive producers.

A teaser shared on the movie's Instagram page Monday reveals that Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith, Missy Elliott and Usher are among those behind original tracks inspired by the soundtrack. The album will also include songs from the film, which features Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and more.

The lead single, "Lifestyle" by Alicia Keys, is out now. The full album will drop December 15.

"I am so immensely proud that the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures chose us to collaborate on a hugely cultural album that musically brings to life this reimagined classic," stated co-founder & CEO of gamma Larry Jackson, per Vibe. "The Color Purple, in its many iterations, is unquestionably hallowed ground in black culture. Just as film director Blitz Bazawule has done a spectacular job in taking the film to another level artistically, we, too, wanted to bring an equally adventurous, creative take to this expanded soundtrack."

He continued, “Complementing the fabulously infectious musical moments of the new film, we wanted to further celebrate the stories of the film’s protagonists with additional current, contemporary songs that thematically spoke to their relatable experiences and struggles. And deeply influenced by the great, iconic R&B/pop soundtracks of the 1990s, I’ve always wanted to make an ‘Inspired By’ soundtrack that had cultural legends and new artists of a genre come together for a piece of art that defines a moment in time.”

He said the album's the "best R&B soundtrack since some of the most iconic ones of the ‘90s!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.