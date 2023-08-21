Maverick City Music announces tour and new 6-track EP

By Jamia Pugh

Grammy-winning gospel collective Maverick City Music will embark on 16-city tour across the U.S. in support of their upcoming album, The Maverick Way. 

The Maverick Way Tour kicks off in Massachusetts on October 31, making stops in Maryland, Georgia, Iowa and Illinois before wrapping in Columbus, Ohio, on November 19. Tickets are now available for purchase on the official tour website.

Written in part by singers Naomi RaineDaniel BashtaChris Davenport and Ryan Ellis, the six-track EP due out September 15, features collaborations from gospel and soul artists Tasha Cobbs LeonardBobbi Storm and more.

The group released the album's lead single, "No Longer Bound" in July and followed it up with "God Problems" with lead singers Raine and Chandler Moore.

