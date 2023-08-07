Mass Appeal announces livestream of star-studded Yankee Stadium concert, 'Hip Hop 50 Live'

Fans all over the globe will be able to take part in Hip Hop 50 Live, Mass Appeal's star-filled concert taking place at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 11.

In honor of hip-hop's 50th birthday, the milestone event, which will be live-streamed exclusively on YouTube, features a slew of artist of the genre, such as Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube and many more.

Special sets include A Boogie, Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "Bronx Bombers" as well as a "Queens of Hip Hop" performance by Lil Kim, Trina and others.

The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. ET on August 11, with limited tickets to the event available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

