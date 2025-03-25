Mary J. Blige to livestream first headlining show at Madison Square Garden

Mary J. Blige has performed on many stages over the course of her career, but April 10 will mark her first headlining show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. To celebrate the occasion, she'll be livestreaming the hometown concert via Veeps.

Early-bird tickets are on sale for $19.99 at veeps.events/mjb and will increase to $24.99 on the day of the show, with free access for Veep All Access members. The stream will be available to rewatch for seven days.

"Playing at Madison Square Garden has always been a dream of mine," Mary J. says in a statement, per Variety. "I mean, it's every artist's dream, but I grew up in the Bronx. This is my home. This moment really feels like a homecoming and a truly surreal moment."

"Playing for the crowd at MSG, and being able to amplify that through this partnership with Veeps, is a dream come true," she continues. "I want everyone to grab their friends and throw a watch party. Sing and dance and have a blast – this one is all for my fans.”

Mary's currently on her For My Fans tour, a trek intended to express gratitude for her supporters. Ne-Yo and Mario are supporting acts.

