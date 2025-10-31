Mary J. Blige on fans dressing up as her on Halloween: 'It says I'm a household name'

Mary J. Blige says fans dressing up as her on Halloween is proof that she's a household name. She tells People she looks forward to seeing the Mary J. costumes for that very reason.

"I love it so much because it says, you know, I'm a household name," Mary says. "When we were kids, we wanted to be Wonder Woman, you know what I mean?"

"Me and my sister used to fight over who's gonna be the guy in [KISS] with the tongue hanging out his mouth," she continues. "Now, people are fighting over who's gonna be Mary J. Blige for Halloween. I love that."

The costumes are an expression of the love and support Mary has gotten over the years from her fans, to whom she dedicated her recent For My Fans tour. "I named it the For My Fans Tour because in all the Mary J. Blige concerts, it's really about the fans," she tells People. "If it wasn't for them, there would be none of this."

"It's all about their reaction to the music that, you know, I've been putting out for years and just how much they love and support me — and as you can see, they don't miss a beat," Blige goes on. "Like, sometimes I don't even have to sing that much."

Footage from the For My Fans tour stop in Madison Square Garden will soon be available as a concert film. Mary J. Blige: For My Fans will play in movie theaters Nov. 5 through Nov. 8. Tickets are now on sale.

