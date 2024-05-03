Mariah the Scientist arrested after alleged Atlanta nightclub fight

Mariah the Scientist has been arrested in connection with an alleged fight at an Atlanta nightclub back in March.

According to jail records, the singer, birth name Mariah Buckles, was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, May 1, on battery charges. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Billboard reports Mariah was involved in an alleged altercation with another woman that took place the night of March 28 at Club Cavo. The woman claims Mariah caused "bruises and cuts" and "visible bodily harm" in an unprovoked attack, but Mariah reportedly told police that the other woman provoked the fight by throwing a drink on her.

Mariah is wrapping up her To Be Eaten Alive Tour in Atlanta Friday night, May 3.

