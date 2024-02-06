Mariah Carey announces 'The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas'

All we want for Vegas is Mariah Carey.

The diva has announced a new Las Vegas residency titled Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency, scheduled for April 12 through 27, will focus on her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, which was released 19 years ago on April 12.

In addition to fan favorites from that album, which include "It's Like That," "We Belong Together" and "Shake It Off," the show will feature hits from throughout Mariah's career.

Presales via the Citi Entertainment program begin February 7 at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. Members of the MGM Rewards loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, SiriusXM and Ticketmaster customers, have a presale starting February 8 at 10 a.m. PT.

The general onsale is February 10 at 10 a.m. PT, via ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

One dollar from every ticket purchased will go to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah, a three-week summer camp program for ages 11-15 which helps kids explore possibilities for future careers.

The dates going on sale are April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27.

