Mariah Carey announces festive 20-city Christmas tour

Dennis Leopold

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's almost tiiiiiime.

The queen of Christmas is beginning to defrost. On Friday, she announced her upcoming 2024 tour called Mariah Carey's Christmas Time.

The holiday event will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Mariah's Merry Christmas album and her iconic, festive track "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

This Live Nation-produced tour will visit 20 cities across the U.S., starting on Nov. 6 in Highland, California. She'll also visit LA, Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia, among other cities, before finishing up in New York City on Dec. 17.

The event is being billed as Mariah's "grandest holiday spectacle to date," which will feature her holiday-themed songs alongside her "fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience."

The Verizon ticket presale starts on Aug. 6 for customers purchasing through Verizon Up, with the general ticket sale beginning on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

