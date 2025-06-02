Mariah Carey seemingly teases new album, first since 2018

Mariah Carey has gone from looking back to looking forward.

Following the release of the 20th anniversary edition of The Emancipation of Mimi, it appears that she's teasing a brand-new album. She posted a video on her socials that shows her sitting in a car and starting the engine; the car radio is playing the Emancipation of Mimi song "It's Like That." Then she fast-forwards to a song that's titled "T:D_MC16."

We then hear Mariah say, "To show my appreciation for your support — thank you, DJs." As she drives away, we see the license plate of the car reads "MC16." The video ends with the words, "What's your type?"

The "16" could reflect that Mariah's next album will be her 16th studio release. Her 15th, Caution, came out in 2018.

Mariah told The Associated Press in April, "I'm not supposed to talk about it. ... But I'm working on something. We won't say what it is, but something new."

