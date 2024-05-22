Mariah Carey joins Muni Long for "Made For Me (Remix)"

Muni Long has teamed with another R&B superstar for the remix of one of her viral hits. "Made For Me (Remix)" featuring Mariah Carey is now on digital services.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mariah says, "When I got the call from JD (Jermaine Dupri) to work on the 'Made For Me' remix, I said yes immediately. Muni is an amazing writer and performer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven!"

On Instagram, Muni showed her gratitude to Mariah, writing, "Thank you so much for this remix M! My mind is officially blown."

The original "Made For Me" has gone viral with a TikTok challenge, joining singalongs like Fantasia's "When I See You." Muni is set to perform the Platinum song Wednesday night on the season finale of NBC's The Voice.

