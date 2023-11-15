Mariah Carey joins the lineup for the 2023 'Billboard' Music Awards

Mariah Carey is the latest star to join the lineup for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, taking place online Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

The artist will do what's described as a "festive, Aspen-inspired performance" of her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," marking the first time it's ever been sung on an awards show.

Other artists who'll perform on the show include Bebe Rexha and country superstar Morgan Wallen. Morgan is one of the top finalists this year, as are Taylor Swift, SZA, The Weeknd, Drake and singer/songwriter Zach Bryan.

You can access the show on the Billboard Music Awards' social channels, Billboard's social channels and on BBMAs.watch.

