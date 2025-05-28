Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin to receive BET Ultimate Icon Award at BET Awards 2025

Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin will be honored with the BET Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards 2025. They'll be celebrated for their impact on the community, as well as their contributions to music, entertainment and advocacy. Previous recipients include Janet Jackson, Deborah L. Lee and Tyler Perry.

The BET Awards 2025 will take place on June 9, marking the 25th anniversary of the annual show. Kevin Hart will serve as host, and Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti and Leon Thomas will take the stage as performers.

The show will also include a tribute to BET's legendary video show 106 & Park, featuring a reunion of former hosts AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J, as well as performances from Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya and T.I., all former guests of the show.

And, of course, there will be the normal distribution of awards for projects released throughout the year. Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 nominations, with other nominees including Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, SZA and The Weeknd.

