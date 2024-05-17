Lupe Fiasco announces new album, Samurai, with title track

Lupe Fiasco has dropped a new track titled "Samurai."

The music video gives a glimpse of his love of Japanese culture, as it sees him rapping from various locations in his Chicago hometown that salute Imperial Japan's art and architecture. He also dons a sweatshirt with the Japanese word "Nishigawa," which translates to "Westside."

"Samurai" serves as the title track for Lupe's upcoming album, due out June 28. In a press release, per Season of Mist, he says it's "one of my more personal records" to date.

“Fans often say I don’t do personal records,” Lupe continues. “But if you listen closely, you’ll find pieces of me in there. This album is one of my more personal records. It’s not a full biography, but my personal experiences are woven into all my music. Some tracks are from a character’s point of view, but many are me. The album weaves things from my life as an artist, touching on things other artists go through.”

Produced by "Kick, Push" hitmaker Soundtrakk, the eight-track album will chronicle a battle rapper's journey, including the development of their rap skills.

As for why he named the album Samurai, Lupe explains, "The word 'samurai' means to serve. My relationship to that word has always meant that you need to be at the service of other people, either in the overall community, or in this instance, the rap community at large that I've been a part of for years. You have some duty, some purpose to serve."

"The album is me, but also inspired by a quote I heard from one of my favorite artists," he continues. "The overall themes of the album speak to the constant fight and the battle one goes through being in the entertainment industry. Some of the things we need to defend.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

