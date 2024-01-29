Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, NLE Choppa to join A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Better Off Alone Tour

Live Nation

By Jamia Pugh

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will be soon taking his music on the road, and he tapped a few guests to join him.

Luh TylerDess DiorNLE Choppa and Fridayy will support the New York rapper on his newly announced Better Off Alone Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off on April 10 in New Zealand before traveling through Australia and heading to the U.K. for a few shows. It will then make stops in major cities across the U.S. and wrap in Canada on September 20.

Along with the tour announcement comes the news of A Boogie's upcoming single "P&E" featuring Mariah the Scientist, expected out on February 2.

Tickets for the Better Off Alone Tour will be up for presale starting January 30, with general sale tickets up for grabs starting February 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!