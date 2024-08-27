Lucky Daye talks working with Bruno Mars on "That's You": "I'm grateful that he even was happy about doing it"

Lucky Daye released his song "That's You" in November 2023, but it still reigns in the top 10 of the urban/R&B charts. The song was written and produced with the help of Bruno Mars.

"I just sat there and I ain't even say anything because, you know, I'm just tryna soak up everything I can soak up," Lucky tells ABC Audio, adding he just was in disbelief that he and Bruno were sitting together.

"I'm in here with Mr. Grenade ... I know everything about him," Lucky says. "So just being, you know, in his presence and seeing how dedicated he really is to music. Like, it's insane ... being in that room was definitely freeing."

Lucky says when the two got together for "That's You" he focused on taking the idea Bruno had in mind and making it his own.

"Just being a part of that, being a part of his legacy or even him being part of mine, like, that's even greater for me," he shares. "It helps push my purpose."

"That's You" appears on Lucky's latest album, Algorithm, created with producers D'Mile and J. Kercy, with whom he has a "natural brotherhood." Lucky's definition of algorithm, especially in relation to his album, is the acceptance of "the fact that I am everything that I am. I'm everything that I've ever been. I'm everything I don't like about myself. I'm everything I love about myself. And accepting that as that's beautiful and that's perfect."

With that knowledge and acceptance of self, Lucky says he "was able to just put that same energy into the music and to try to make people feel the same way."

