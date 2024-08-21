Lucky Daye says The Algorithm Tour has "been amazing"

If you're wondering what Lucky Daye is up to, he's out on the road. The Algorithm Tour launched in late July and has made its way to cities including New York, LA and, most recently, New Orleans. He tells ABC Audio it's been a great experience thus far.

"It's been amazing," he says, noting he looks at every show as an opportunity to improve. "I'm a perfectionist, so every show I'm always telling my team, like, 'That was great. So that's a marathon. You know, we got to build brick by brick and every time, every time we do it, it's perfect. Even if something goes wrong. Because that's just the opportunity to perfect it the next time.'"

It also helps that this go-round, he has a team that is pretty hands-on.

"This is the first time I had a team like this ... everybody cares a lot," he says. "It just ... feels amazing. So I feel like a family."

With just a few dates left, here's what fans in the remaining cities can expect.

"They can expect a lot of energy, they can expect the mic to be on. They can expect the band to be going crazy. I got the best," says Lucky. "I guess I'm talking more this time, too, because I have a lot to talk about and I haven't been on tour in so long, so I want to, like, catch up sometimes."

Before then, though, they'll see a performance from Fana Hues, who Lucky praises for being genuine.

"I noticed not a lot of artists being themselves," he says. "Just hearing her music, I just felt like, OK, she's being herself over everything, and that's really all that matters to me."

The tour's next stop is Houston, Texas, on Wednesday; it wraps on Aug. 28.

