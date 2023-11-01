Lucky Daye delivers new song & video, "That's You"

Keep Cool/RCA Records

By Jamia Pugh

Lucky Daye returned to music with his latest single, "That's You," and its official music video.

For the sultry romance ballad, one of the singer's latest tracks following his 2021 breakthrough, Billboard Hot 100 hit "Over," Lucky tapped Bruno Mars, who co-wrote and co-produced the song.

"I sang my heart out on 'That's You.' I felt like I was on the moon," Lucky shared.

As for his wishes for the track, he said, "I want people to think about that one person they just can't be without when they listen. Hopefully that person is a good person."

The lustful Nick Walker-directed visual (Walker's credits include working with Future, Ella Mai and Playboi Carti) sees Lucky befriending different women he brings to his home in place of his real, true love.

"That's You" follows 2022's Table for Two, Lucky's critically acclaimed second EP, which earned a Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

