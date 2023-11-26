Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

Winter Fest Event -Remo See info about the Winter Festival and other holiday events this season!

Ongoing through January 7th, 2024: Santa’s Enchanted Forest, 7400 N.W. 87th Ave, Miami 33166

More than 100 rides, games, shows, attractions, holiday lights, food, Santa

5pm - midnight daily except holiday hours, as follows (and closed December 7th for private event):

Christmas Eve: 5 PM - 12 AM

Christmas Day: 5 PM - 1 AM

New Year’s Eve: 5 PM - 11 PM

New Year’s Day: 5 PM - 1 AM

More information . Buy tickets here.

Sunday, November 26th, 6pm: City of Miami Springs Tree Lighting Ceremony, on the Circle

Featuring pictures with Santa.

More information.

Tuesday, November 28th, 5pm - 10pm: Christmas on Las Olas, Las Olas Blvd. from SE 6th to SE 11th Aves.

More information .

Thursday, November 30th, 6 p.m.: Holiday Tree Lighting & Festivities at City of West Park City Hall Front Lawn, 1965 S. State Rd. 7, West Park, 33023

Event includes, food trucks, entertainment & movie presentation.

More information

Thursday, November 30th, 6pm - 9pm: ‘Dania After Dark - Light up Dania Beach’, at Dania Beach City Hall, 100 W. Dania Beach Blvd.

In addition to the Christmas Tree lighting, the event will feature an ice skating rink, ugly sweater competition, kids’ zone, face painting, food vendors and more.

More information.

Thursday, November 30th, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: City of Tamarac Holiday Lighting at Caporella Park, 5200 Prospect Road

Tamarac’s Mayor, City Commission and Santa Claus join with the community to light the Christmas Tree, Menorah and Kinara. This free event includes holiday-themed entertainment for all ages.

More information.

Friday, December 1st, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.: City of Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Light Up Sistrunk’ on Historic Sistrunk Blvd, from N.W. 9th Ave to N.W. 11th Ave.

The 16th Annual ‘LIght Up Sistrunk’ features the giant holiday tree lighting, entertainment, a kids zone, a teen area, food trucks, and a Holiday Wonderland with a health area and a toy giveaway.

More information.

Friday, December 1st, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.: City of Oakland Park Tree LIghting & Holiday Village, at Jaco Pastorius Park, 3650 N.E. 12th Avenue, Oakland Park, 33334

City Commissioners will assist Santa Claus with the official lighting of Oakland Park’s 40-feet tall Christmas Tree at 6:30 PM at the park’s Grand Fountain Plaza. The Holiday Village also features live entertainment an, a Christmas tree decorating competition

More information , or call 954-630-4500

Friday, December 1st, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., City of Doral Tree Lighting Ceremony, Downtown Doral Park, 8395 N.W. 53rd St., Doral

Kick off the holiday season with a night of entertainment for the whole family. Activities include carolers, face painting, holiday characters, live performances, pictures with Santa and more.

More information.

Friday, December 1 & Saturday, December 2, plus select nights through December 30th, 6:30pm - 10pm: ‘Zoo Lights’ at Zoo Miami, 12400 S.W. 152nd St, Miami, 33177

Features more than one million lights, 26-foot tall LED Holiday Tree, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, animal appearances, stilt walkers, Canine Champions for Conservation presentations and much more.

Zoo Lights Dates: 12/1 & 12/2 , 12/8 & 12/9 , 12/15 - 12/17 , 12/22 & 12/23 , 12/28 - 12/30

Special Themed Nights include ‘Ugly Sweater Night’, ‘Holiday Pajamas Night’, ‘Galactic Night’ & more.

Find the full schedule and information here.

Saturday, December 2nd, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.: City of Oakland Park’s Holiday Village at Jaco Pastorius Park, 3650 N.E. 12th Avenue, Oakland Park, 33334

The Holiday Village features live entertainment, visits from Santa, the Holiday Village Carousel and the Oakland Park Holiday Village Snow Slide. There will be a Food Court and a cash bar for the adults.

More information , or call 954-630-4500

Saturday, December 2nd, 7pm: City of Hollywood Candy Cane Parade,

The Candy Cane Parade on Hollywood Beach is one of the longest running holiday parades in the country. It started back in the mid-1950′s by a group of Hollywood merchants as a way to draw patrons to their shops and businesses. Today it features dozens of lighted floats and vehicles along the parade route entertaining the thousands of spectators who line the Broadwalk.

The parade begins at 7:00 p.m. on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk at Missouri Street and heads south to Harrison Street.

More information

December 2 - December 30th, select days & times: Gifts for the Animals at Zoo Miami , 12400 S.W. 152nd St., Miami

Animal Science and Zoo Miami Foundation Education teams work hard to create a variety of enrichment activities throughout the year designed to mentally and physically stimulate the animals under our care. During this time of year, a special effort is given to theme the activities for the holidays.

Information, and schedule of dates and times of which animals receive their gifts.

Zoo Miami tickets.

Wednesday, December 6th, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm: ‘Lighthouse A’ Glow’ at Frank McDonough Park, LIghthouse Point

Santa arrives at 6:30 P.M. to kick off off the event which includes a tree lighting and menorah lighting, bounce houses, food and entertainment.

More information.

Thursday, December 7th, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm: Menorah Lighting Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 33316

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with Menorah lighting, blessings, traditional music and food. Free.

More information.

Thursday, December 7th, 5:30 pm - 8 pm: City of Dania Beach ‘Photos with Santa Paws’ at P.J. Meli Park, 2901 S.W. 52nd St., Dania Beach, 33312

Free event features pet portraits with (or without) Santa; plus bounce houses, music and more.

More information.

Thursday, December 7th, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: City of Tamarac ‘Winter Wonderland’ at Tamarac Park Baseball Fields, 7501 University Drive

Music, games, bounce houses, food trucks, Santa Claus, and holiday entertainment.

More information.

Thursday, December 7th, 6:30 pm: City of Wilton Manors Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Justin Flippen Park, 2109 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, 33305

Annual lighting of the Menorah, Kinara and Christmas Tree. There will be musical performances by local artists, food, vendors, and lots of holiday festivities.

More information.

Thursday, December 7th, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.: ‘ Holiday Cheers Sip & Stroll’ at Zoo Miami , 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami

Sip & Stroll is a series of Zoo Miami’s 21+ adults-only events that opens a limited footprint of the zoo. Adults can mingle and buy tasty food and drinks* in a fun atmosphere and potentially make some new friends. (*Food, beer, wine and specialty cocktails available at an additional cost. Prices vary from $4 and up.)

Includes Live DJ, unlimited holiday boat rides, mirror photo booth, Mr. & Mrs. Grinch, ambassador animals and more.

Sip & Stroll Tickets here.

Friday, December 8th & Saturday, December 9th, plus select nights through December 30th, 6:30 pm - 10pm: ‘Zoo Lights’ at Zoo Miami,12400 S.W. 152nd St, Miami, 33177

Features more than one million lights, 26-foot tall LED Holiday Tree, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, animal appearances, stilt walkers, Canine Champions for Conservation presentations and much more.

Zoo Lights Dates: 12/8 & 12/9 , 12/15 - 12/17 , 12/22 & 12/23 , 12/28 - 12/30

Special Themed Nights include ‘Ugly Sweater Night’, ‘Holiday Pajamas Night’, ‘Galactic Night’ & more.

Find the full schedule and information here.

Saturday, December 9th, 9am - 12:30 p.m.: Cookies With Santa at Historic Stranahan House, 335 S.E. 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

You can also book family photos with Santa. Reservations required.

More information and reservations.

Saturday, December 9th, 10am - 12pm: City of Tamarac Holiday ‘Paw-ty’: Pause with Clause, at Gary B. Jones Park for People and Pets, 8101 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac

Take pet pictures with Santa, plus enjoy a costume contest, arts & crafts, music and crafts.

More information.

Saturday, December 9th, 5:45 pm - 9pm: City of Miami Springs ‘Christmas at the Gazebo 2023′

Parade begins at 5:45 pm. Festival includes, rides, food, pictures with Santa, and SNOW.

More information and tickets.

Sunday, December 10th, 1 pm - 6pm: Grand Chanukah Festival at 1302 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft Laud, 33301

Las Olas Chanukah Festival bigger then ever!!! 50,000 sq ft of outdoor Rides and Entertainment, including Rides, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Donuts & Latkes, Bounce Houses and Music.

More information and link to tickets.

Friday, December 15th - Sunday, December17th, plus select nights through December 30th., 6:30 pm - 10pm: ‘Zoo Lights’ at Zoo Miami, 12400 S.W. 152nd St, Miami, 33177

Features more than one million lights, 26-foot tall LED Holiday Tree, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, animal appearances, stilt walkers, Canine Champions for Conservation presentations and much more.

Zoo Lights Dates: 12/15 - 12/17, 12/22 & 12/23, 12/28 - 12/30

Special Themed Nights include ‘Ugly Sweater Night’, ‘Holiday Pajamas Night’, ‘Galactic Night’ & more.

Find the full schedule and information here.

The Third Annual Wonderland at the LOOP, thru January 1, 2024 at Las Olas Oceanside Park

* The Wonderland Rink

Composed of self-moisturizing, seamless tongue-and-groove panels, The RINK offers a smooth surface for skaters to glide and turn as they would on conventional ice, while providing a traditional wintertime experience that’s perfect for all ages, ice skating novices, and pros alike.

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 3pm - 10pm; Friday, noon - 10pm, Saturday & Sunday, 10am - 10pm

*** Wednesday & Saturday from 7pm -10pm are reserved for adults 21+ only

Specialty Skate Events include ‘Girls’ Night Out’, ‘Giving Tuesday: Skate for a Cause’, ‘Sunday with Santa & Friends’, and more.

Full details, schedule and ticket info here.

* Santa Sightings at The LOOP Wonderland

Schedule of Santa visits here.

* Holiday Market at The LOOP

Sip, Sup, Stroll, and Shop Small this holiday season with gifts for giving, bites for entertaining, and something special just for you. The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park expands its regular weekend hours with night markets on Thursday and Friday and extended hours every Saturday and Sunday.

Fridays: 3–10 p.m., beginning November 17

Saturdays: 9 a.m.–7 p.m., beginning November 25

Sundays: 10 a.m.–7 p.m., beginning November 26

Thursdays: 3–10 p.m., beginning November 30

More info about the MKT at the LOOP.

Additional Events at the LOOP.

‘Zoo Lights’ at Zoo Miami, December 22nd & 23rd, plus select nights through December 30th., 6:30 pm - 10pm

12400 S.W. 152nd St, Miami, 33177

Features more than one million lights, 26-foot tall LED Holiday Tree, appearances by Santa and the Grinch, animal appearances, stilt walkers, Canine Champions for Conservation presentations and much more.

Zoo Lights Dates: 12/22 & 12/23 , 12/28 - 12/30

Special Themed Nights include ‘Ugly Sweater Night’, ‘Holiday Pajamas Night’, ‘Galactic Night’ & more.

Find the full schedule and information here.

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park, thru January 7th, 2024

7900 S.W. 24th St., Miami, 33155 (Bird Road & the Palmetto)

More information. Buy tickets here .

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden : The Night Garden , most nights thru January 7th

10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, 33156

Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, 6pm - 10pm, Friday & Saturday, 6pm - 11pm

During Miami winters, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden transforms itself into The NightGarden, an enchanted, illuminated experience full of fantasy and wonderment – where things like the Wise Talking Tree, Archimedes and Flying Fairies come to life.

For military, police, seniors and students there’s a discount available for 10 percent off tickets, find it as a drop down option when purchasing tickets online.

Tickets and information here.

Miami Children’s Museum - Winter Wonderland Exhibit

980 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL 33132

Glide and twirl in your socks on our indoor sock skating rink and have a snowball fight! Read about all things winter in our Reading Nook and create artwork inspired by different Holidays Around the World.

Timed play sessions: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here.

Saturday, December 31, 2023, 10 a.m. - 2pm., ‘Rockin’ NOON Year’s Eve’ with Young at Art Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd. #1200, Plantation, 33388 (inside Broward Mall)

Balloon Drop at NOON (12:00pm)

Ring in the New Year creatively at YAA with Family and Friends! Join us in your fanciest, funkiest, or punkiest Rock n’ Roll themed costume and dance out your sillies, make party hats, and countdown to noon with a balloon drop! All Included with Museum Admission

More information here.





©2022 Cox Media Group