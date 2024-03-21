Summer Youth Internship Program Kicks Off Ninth Year of Connecting for M-DCPS Students

The Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP), which gives high school students job experience over the summer by connecting them with hundreds of employers, had its kick-off event today. The focus was on welcoming new, potential, internship partners as well as signing up Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students for the summer.

SYIP gives students five weeks of paid workforce experience in a myriad of fields from July through August.

“The Summer Youth Internship program is a unique and valuable opportunity for our students to gain workforce experience in a number of fields and for employers to take advantage of an army of enthusiastic, smart, and motivated workers who may in the future decide to turn that experience into a career,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres.

M-DCPS is partnering with The Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County, Career Source South Florida, EdFed – The Educational Federal Credit Union, and the Foundation for New Education Initiatives to offer these internships, which are available to 10th to 12th-grade students who complete the application process by May 24. All new and former employers must register at miami.getmyinterns.org and can hire up to 10 interns during the program.

“Miami-Dade County is proud to be part of the Summer Youth Internship Program that not only provides our students with income and opportunities for their summer, but also prepares them for the jobs of the new economy and makes them future-ready,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our local government has an exceptional role to play in the success of our students through programs just like this one, and we are grateful to welcome many of them as our interns every year.”

The student interns will work 30 hours each week, five days a week, and will be paid by SYIP, not employers, and will carry accident insurance. Students must be eligible to work in the U.S., be enrolled in a Miami-Dade County public school and must register and complete a pre-internship course.

Last year 3,060 students from 58 schools participated in internships with 702 employers. M-DCPS and its partners invested $6 million in the program. All students enrolled in the SYIP receive high school credit and may be eligible to receive college credit through dual enrollment with Miami-Dade College.

“As a proud founding funder of SYIP and a collaborative partner for many years, we are especially proud of how far this program has come. The Children’s Trust also hosts several SYIP interns every year, and they add vibrancy and fresh perspectives each time. We highly encourage other organizations to do the same,” said President & CEO of The Children’s Trust James R. Haj.

Students have been placed in Miami Dade County offices, veterinary offices, restaurants, engineering firms, daycare centers, law offices, and many other fascinating places. Giving students the opportunity to explore future careers while getting paid and earning high school credit is another example of why M-DCPS is your best choice.

“Employers get an opportunity to expose young people to their industry and create interest in pursuing a potential career in it,” said Executive Director of the Foundation for New Education Initiatives Ann Stith. “At no cost to them, they get to mentor these students and they get bright, highly motivated individuals to perform whatever tasks they need to help them with their businesses or practices.”





For additional information on SYIP, please call 305 693-3005 or visit miamiinterns.org.

