SouthPromo.com FREE Community Food Distribution

SouthPromo.com offer free food distribution for families needing help.

Site Location: 6.24.23 - Food Distribution in Homestead, FL - This is the big bi-annual event where they feed 1000 families at their corporate offices. Would we be able to do any on-air interviews or have any promo teams from any of the stations on -site for this event as you have been so gracious to do in the past? 7.8.23 - Food Distribution in Broward 7.29.23 - Food Distribution in Boyton Beach

SouthPromo.com goal is to support ‘Tax Me Corp’ a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. ‘Tax Me Corp’ mission is focus on assisting high school aged female foster children make a smoother transition into adulthood. We support these young ladies through their high school academic journey by providing them with resources, mentorship, volunteer opportunities, workshops, and more to help them recognize and successfully reach their post-graduation goals.

In addition, Tax Me Corp also focuses on assisting women of color exiting the federal prison system with skilled job training and professional full-time employment opportunities.

