School for Advanced Studies is a nationally recognized collegiate high school of excellence, a combined effort between Miami Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College.

SAS is celebrating its 35th year anniversary this year and was recently named the #3 best public high school in the nation and #1 in Florida by U.S. News and World Report. SAS is top 500 Newsweek STEM School of Excellence, Great School College Success Award Recipient, and is recognized by the Florida Department of Education as a Schools of Excellence. SAS is conveniently located on five campuses of Miami Dade College is represent the rich cultural tapestry that makes our community a true international city. SAS is for academically talented students in 11th and 12th grade who take rigorous Advanced Placement and College courses.

School for Advanced Studies

Each year, 99% of our scholars graduate with their Associate in Arts degree from Miami Dade College one month prior to their high school graduation. Our students are admitted to the top 50 national colleges and universities each year, with representation at all Ivy Leagues institutions. Last year, our scholars were awarded over $60.3 million in scholarships, the school had 14 national merit scholars in 2023, the most of any other high school in Miami, including public, charter and private, and have had the most combined Miami Herald Silver Knight recipients for community service over the past five years.

High School Graduation Rate: 100%

Post-Secondary Rate: 100%

Enrollment: 813

Locations: MDC Homestead, Kendall, North, West and Wolfson Campuses

School for Advanced Studies

School for Advanced Studies

©2023 Cox Media Group