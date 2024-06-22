🕊️REST IN PEACE: Huey “Baby” Anderson

CMG Miami’s beloved Huey “Baby” Anderson passed away.

As many of you know, Huey was the long-time host of “Lovers Lane” on WEDR 99 JAMZ.His smooth voice and heartfelt dedication to his listeners made “Lovers Lane” a cherished part of our community’s nightly routine. For decades, Huey provided the perfect soundtrack to countless romantic evenings, offering wisdom, humor, and, above all, a sense of connection.

Huey’s legacy extends beyond the airwaves. He was DJ at VFW, a champion for local artists, and a tireless advocate for charitable causes in Miami. His warmth and generosity touched many lives, and his contributions to the culture of our city will not be forgotten.

In honoring Huey Anderson, we remember not just the radio on-air talent, but the loving father, and devoted friend, he was. His spirit lives on in the many hearts he touched, and in the sweet melodies of “Lovers Lane” that will forever echo in our memories.

Rest in peace, Huey. Your voice may be silent, but your legacy will sing on.

Posted by Jerry Rushin on Thursday, June 20, 2024

A Message from James T. Hot105 Midday Host and former Program Director of WEDR/99JAMZ “My first thought about our friendship that I hope I’ll never forget is how we would often greet each other with him saying, James T, then quoting the 91st palms and my following with the 92nd psalms.” I can hear his voice saying, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty....”

Posted by Cedric Hollywood on Thursday, June 20, 2024

A Message from Angela Perry CMG Miami - Executive Assistant, Office Manager Thinking of Huey, one can’t help but smile; he had a smile that was infectious. Huey was a part of WEDR’s SoulStar, Starforce 99 “Brat Pack” of On-air winning talents for their era. A quiet-like respectable, fun loving guy, Huey had a passion for music and being a deejay, he was natural talent. He enjoyed the listeners and they him, together they made his show “Lovers Lane” a top rated night show. To know Huey, was to know someone genuine. He was one you could depend on, committed to his role, and the team. He was like a brother, your gentle little giant on guard fierce and ready to protect. Huey could easily get a laugh out of you; in return you’d hear his Pee Wee Herman’s one cord high pitch chuckle accompanied by that smile. Huey Baby Anderson a truly caring loving human being, he will be missed; may his memory continue to live in our hearts.

Posted by Dru Vega on Thursday, June 20, 2024

A Message from Phil Michaels-Trueba CMG Miami Director of Operations & Programming Huey wasn't just a employee at CMG Miami; he was the kind of person who made the world a better place simply by being in it. Please keep his family in our thoughts and prayers.

