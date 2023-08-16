Recruiting History Teachers

Parents and children in our region deserve access to an honest accounting of Black history.

Broward County Library’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center, in collaboration with the Black History Project, Inc., is instituting its Saturday School Series to present unadulterated and factual Black history to middle-school and high-school students. Launching this fall, these courses offer children the opportunity to learn about aspects of Black history beginning in Africa and through the modern era.

We are recruiting social studies and history teachers to be trained in the delivery of this content. For more information, visit www.BlackHistoryProject.org or email info@blackhistoryproject.org.

Additionally, we are soliciting support to underwrite the cost of the Saturday School Series and other programs at AARLCC. All tax-deductible donations, no matter the amount, will help us as we promote, protect, interpret, and celebrate the history and culture of people of African descent. Please click this link to make a donation.

The Black History Project, Inc.

Why is it important to teach black history?

Representation and Identity: Black history provides stories, achievements, and contributions that have often been overlooked or marginalized in mainstream narratives. Learning about Black historical figures and their accomplishments allows Black youth to see themselves represented positively and provides a sense of pride, identity, and belonging. It helps counter negative stereotypes and fosters self-esteem, empowering them to embrace their heritage and cultural identities.

Cultural Understanding and Appreciation: By studying Black history, young people of all backgrounds gain a deeper understanding of the diverse experiences, struggles, and triumphs of Black communities. It promotes cultural empathy, respect, and appreciation for the unique contributions Black individuals have made to society in various fields, including science, art, literature, music, sports, politics, and more. This knowledge fosters a more inclusive and compassionate society by challenging stereotypes, promoting multiculturalism, and celebrating diversity.

Awareness of Social Injustices: Black history encompasses stories of resilience, resistance, and the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. Learning about the historical context of racism, discrimination, and systemic oppression helps young people understand the roots of contemporary social issues. It encourages critical thinking, empathy, and a commitment to dismantling systemic barriers and working towards a more equitable society. It also enables youth to recognize and challenge injustice in their own communities, fostering a sense of activism and social responsibility.

Empowerment and Inspiration: Black history is full of examples of individuals and communities who have overcome tremendous obstacles to create positive change. By exposing young people to these stories, they are inspired to believe in their own abilities and potential to effect change. Learning about the achievements and struggles of Black activists, leaders, and trailblazers can motivate youth to become agents of change themselves, fueling their passion for social justice, activism, and community engagement.

Shaping a More Inclusive Narrative: Black history provides a more complete and accurate understanding of the past, ensuring that historical accounts are not one-sided or biased. By including diverse perspectives, experiences, and narratives, we can challenge dominant narratives that continue inequality and foster a more inclusive historical record. This leads to a more comprehensive understanding of our shared history and encourages critical thinking and a questioning of the status quo.

