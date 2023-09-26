October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence is a pattern of controlling behavior by one person who has or has had a personal, intimate or family relationship with another person. Domestic Violence may include making threats to you, slapping, choking or pushing, holding you down, kicking, forcing or pressuring you to have sex when you don’t want to, or any other types of unwanted behavior.

If any of these things have happened to you, you may have feelings of helplessness, fear, shame, guilt and anger. You may blame yourself for the things that are happening and feel responsible for what happens to your abuser. There may be other problems in your home, such as lack of money and worry for children or other family members, that make it hard to leave an abusive relationship.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of religious, social, economic, ethnic or educational background.

Domestic violence happens to people of all ages and in every community. Please remember that you are not alone!

There are people and agencies willing and able to help you. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTERS

❍ Advocates For Victims North/Safe-space. . . (305) 758-2546

❍ Advocates For Victims South/Safe-space. . . (305) 247-4249

❍ Women in Distress . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (954) 760-9800

❍ The Lodge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 693-1170 WOMEN’S SHELTERS

❍ Missionaries of Charity (Mother Teresa)

724 NW 17th St. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 326-0032

❍ Miami Rescue Mission

2250 NW 1st Ave. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 571-2250

❍ Salvation Army

1907 NW 38th St. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 637-6720 MEN’S SHELTERS

❍ Camillus House

726 NE 1st Ave. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 374-1065 ext 414/428

❍ Miami Rescue Mission

2020 NW 1st Ave. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 571-2211

❍ Salvation Army

1907 NW 38th St. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 637-6720 Important Numbers and Hotlines

❍ Emergency . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 911

❍ Advocates For Victims North/Safespace. . . . . (305) 758-2546

❍ Advocates For Victims South/Safespace . . . . . (305) 247-4249

❍ 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline . . . . . . . . (305) 349-5888

❍ Switchboard of Miami . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 358-4357

❍ Florida Abuse Hotline. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (800) 96-ABUSE LEGAL REFERRALS

❍ Legal Aid Society

123 NW 1st Ave., Miami. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(305) 579-5733

❍ Legal Services of Greater Miami

3000 Biscayne Blvd., 5th floor, Miami. . . . . . . . . (305) 576-0080

10720 Caribbean Blvd., Suite 400,

Cutler Ridge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (305) 232-9680 FINANCIAL & JOB ASSISTANCE

❍ Bureau of Crimes Compensation . . . . . . . . . .. .1-800-226-6667

❍ Jobs for Miami Training Academy & Workforce

7900 NE 2nd Avenue, 6th floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(305) 759-6511

How do to create a safety plan?

There are no easy answers to ensure safety, only helpful tips. Safety in the home, workplace, and areas of frequent travel should all be considered.

HOME ❍ Add alarm system to your home or apartment.

❍ Trim bushes and trees around home to eliminate or reduce hiding places.

❍ Place security pins in windows and sliding glass doors.

❍ Install bars across the center of sliding glass doors.

❍ Make sure deadbolts are secured with screws at least two inches long.

❍ Attach motion-sensor lights to outside of home.

❍ Install locks on bedroom doors.

❍ Install panoramic peepholes on entry doors.

❍ Keep a cellular phone with you at all times.

❍ Keep important documents (birth certificates, Social Security Numbers) in a security box or safe location.

❍ Keep an “escape bag” with necessary daily items at the home of a trusted friend.

CAR ❍ Look inside and underneath car before entering.

❍ Vary the routes you take to places of frequent travel.

❍ Drive with your doors locked at all times.

❍ Always leave enough space between you and the car in front of you to quickly change lanes.

WORK ❍ Make sure your co-workers are aware of your situation.

❍ If possible, vary your work schedule.

❍ Have someone else record your voicemail message, so that it is not your own voice.

❍ Have someone walk you to and from your car.

❍ If possible, eliminate times you are working by yourself.

❍ Instruct co-workers at your work place to not disclose any information about you or communicate to a third party.

PUBLIC ❍ Vary your daily routine.

❍ Tell only trusted individuals about your future plans.

❍ If you have an Injunction for Protection or other type of restraining order, carry it with you at all times.

❍ Avoid isolated places, such as alleyways, restrooms, etc.

What is Stalking? Florida Statute 784.048 states, “Any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or harasses another person commits the offense of stalking”. Harassing behaviors may include vandalism, annoying or threatening phone calls, following or other violations of protective orders, sending unwanted letters or cards, leaving you gifts, showing up at your workplace, home, or school, or attempting to obtain information about you from others. TYPES OF STALKING



Simple Obsessional

This type of stalker is the most common. It is usually a male who knows the victim as an ex-spouse, ex-lover or former boss who begins a campaign of harassment against the victim. The stalking behavior begins either after the relationship goes bad, or has ended, or there is a perception of mistreatment.



Love Obsessional

This stalker is a stranger to the victim, but is obsessed, and thus begins a campaign of harassment to make the victim aware of the stalker’s existence. This type of person often stalks a celebrity or public figure, but can also become obsessed with a bank teller or grocery store clerk.



Erotomania

This stalker is often female and falsely believes that the victim is in love with her and, but for some external influence, they would be together. The victim may be someone rich or famous or in a position of power, such as an employer, movie star, or political figure. In this situation, those who are close to the victim (i.e., a spouse or lover who is perceived as “being in the way”) may be the most at risk.

The State Attorney’s Office recognizes the importance of stopping domestic violence. The Domestic Crimes Units and their staff are dedicated to assessing your needs and supporting you through the criminal justice process.

We have units at the main State Attorney’s Office, E.R. Graham Building, and at the Courthouse Center, in addition to several branch locations, that handle felony and misdemeanor domestic violence crimes. Paralegals and Victim/Witness Counselors are available to help you.

Here’s where you can obtain an injunction for protection:

Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center

175 NW 1st Ave., Mezzanine Floor, Miami

(305) 349-5888

South Dade Justice Center

10710 SW 211th St., Room 1306, Cutler Ridge

(305) 252-5807

North Dade Justice Center

15555 Biscayne Blvd., Room 103, Miami

(305) 354-8736

Hialeah Courthouse Center

11 East 6th St., Hialeah

(305) 520-4031

Office of the Attorney General Address Confidentiality Program

The State of Florida’s Address Confidentiality Program assists victims of domestic violence who are attempting escape from actual or threatened violence through relocation. The participants are provided with an address designated by the Office of the Attorney General as a substitute mailing address in order to prevent their assailants from finding them. Through use of the substitute mailing address, program participants receive cost-free, security mail forwarding. The Attorney General serves as each client’s legal agent for receipt of mail and service of process. Victims who have left an abusive situation may apply.

Please contact 1-800-226-6667 for further information (Office of the Attorney General).

Source: The Office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.









