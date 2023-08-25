The Miami-Dade Broward Super Pee Wee League is excited to launch its historic 16th football season in South Florida. The Miami-Dade Super Pee Wee League is a football little league association dedicated exclusively to boys ages 4 and 5 years of age. In addition, the league includes a cheer squad for girls of the same age.

The Miami-Dade Super Pee Wee League includes eighteen (18) teams across twenty (20) parks stretching from Florida City to Deerfield. Thomas Clark, Co-Founder/ President, gets emotional talking about how the league has grown over the years, and how many lives have been touched and inspired by their participation in the Super Pee Wee League. A few NFL players have been berthed out of participation in the Super Pee Wee League.

The Miami-Dade Super Pee Wee League promotes the institution of teamwork, physical fitness and conditioning, as well as an introduction to the framework of the game of football. No score is kept during Super Pee Wee games, as to not place competitive pressure on the young players. For the boys and girls, it is an amazing and enriching experience.

Miami-Dade Broward Super Pee Wee League

The league’s season opener is September 5th and 6th. The season will culminate with the

16th Annual Sam Johnson Fun Day Jamboree on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 11:00AM, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, located at 11380 NW 27 Avenue, Miami, FL, 33167, on the campus of Miami Dade College-North Campus.

For more information about the league and how to register, please visit their website at www.superpeewees.org.

