March is Women’s History Month

Ms. Geanine Wester has trained and coached hundreds of women over the past twenty years in leadership development. She is the Founder of EmpowHER of the Palm Beaches (2015) established to empower and motivate women to change their local community through personal and political leadership.



As Past President of the League of Women Voters Palm Beach County, she led the league nearly 500 members supporting the aspirations to transform our country and democracy through their participation as leaders. As League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County 1st African American President, she was recognized by Legacy Palm Beach as a 2014 Black History Honoree; selected as NAACP 2015 History Maker and awarded West Palm Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Women of Excellence ~ Keeper of the Torch Organization Award.



Ms. Wester has been a guest on Winning in Life Today, In the Lead, and most recently, Your South Florida. EmpowHER is featured in the March 2024 issue of the Palm Beach Illustrated in an article titled Who Runs the World.



Determined to pay homage to her roots, she devotes her time to empowering the next generation of leaders, teaching etiquette and human values to community youth in the tri-county area through EmpowHER Leadership Academy for Girls. In 2021, she established the beHERlight Leadership Fellow Program. Both the Academy and Fellow Program continues to impact the community during an annual trip to Tallahassee advocating on policy.



Philosophy/Mission Statement: Success is not the accumulation of great wealth and material things; Success is the ability to have a positive impact in another life that adds value and empowerment.