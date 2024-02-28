March is Women’s History Month

As we celebrate WOMEN History Month, it is essential to recognize the remarkable individuals who have made a positive impact on the vibrant community of South Florida.
From educators and activists to entrepreneurs and artists, the women of South Florida have played a significant role in shaping the cultural landscape of the region. Their dedication, resilience, and innovation have left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations to come. This month, let us honor and amplify the voices of these trailblazing women who have enriched our lives and communities through their passion and hard work. Together, we can celebrate their achievements and continue to champion equality and empowerment for all. Happy Women’s History Month!
|#HerStory: Bertha Watson Henry
|Bertha Henry retired as Broward County’s Administrator at the end of February 2022, after serving in that capacity for nearly 15 years, ending a 44-year career of public service.
As the County’s Chief Executive Officer, she managed a budget of $6 Billion; and directed the activities of more than 60 agencies including, but not limited to, the Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades – Broward’s Seaport, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau – Visit Lauderdale.
Among her many awards and recognitions, she was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2022; awarded the 2017 International City/County Management Association’s Mark Keane Career Excellence Award, the organization’s highest honor given to a City Manager or County Administrator. She was also named and honored as one of Governing Magazine’s 2017 Public Officials of the Year.
Ms. Henry has a Master of Science degree in Public Administration (Finance Concentration) and a Bachelor of Science in government from Florida State University. As a retiree, she is currently serving on the Board of Directors for three community Boards: Levan Center (Nova Southeastern University’s Broward Center of Innovation), the Community Foundation of Broward and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Foundation.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the Links, Incorporated; and is a mother and married to Bobby Henry, Publisher of the Westside Gazette Newspaper.
|Stay Connected: Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311
Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861
|#HerStory: Melonie Burke
|Melonie Burke Simons, the Intergovernmental Affairs Liaison for the Office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration between local and federal entities. Her expertise lies in creating synergy across ten municipalities, working with Congressional representatives, and engaging State officials in the northern region of the County. Melonie is an alumna of Miami Central Senior High and a graduated from Saint Thomas University with Magna Cum Laude honors, earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership. With over a decade of service in County government, Melonie has excelled as a Community Affairs Liaison and Director of Public Relations. Her work directly impacts diverse communities, addressing their unique needs and concerns. Melonie thrives on building bridges, amplifying voices, and advancing collective well-being.
Her commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard, regardless of background, drives her impactful work in intergovernmental relations. Melonie’s dedication to assisting young adults in obtaining their Computer-Aided Design and Drafting (CADD) certification is commendable. Her tireless efforts have resulted in an impressive 98% job placement rate, ensuring that these individuals secure meaningful employment opportunities. Her work with the Girl Power program has empowered young girls, built self-confidence and helped to navigate their unique challenges. She recognizes the importance of representation and the importance in helping young minds connect with their history. She thrives on building bridges, amplifying voices, and advancing collective well-being. Her commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard, regardless of background, drives her impactful work in intergovernmental relations. Melonie’s commitment to community well-being and her tireless efforts in intergovernmental relations make her an invaluable asset.
|Stay Connected: Melonie Burke | melonie@miamidade.gov | Melonie@consultant.com
|#HerStory: Dr. Dorothy Fields, Ph.D.
|A native Miamian, Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields’ maternal grandparents immigrated from Harbour Island, Bahamas in the late 1890s, settled in Key West then in 1903 relocated to Miami’s Coloredtown now called Overtown. In Colored Town, her maternal grandmother began as a washerwoman and her grandfather a handyman. Before the end of WWII all seven of their children finished college and returned to Miami as professionals. A graduate of Overtown’s Booker T. Washington Jr/Sr High School, Spelman College and The Union Institute. Fields was employed as a school librarian while creating The Black Archives Foundation as a volunteer. In the 1980s she saved the historic Lyric Theater and five other historic buildings in Overtown from destruction. At age 50 Fields returned to school to earn a PhD. She has received honorary degrees from Florida International University, the University of Miami and Barry University;and prestigious awards including the H. T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award from the Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce, the Knight Foundation’s Arts Champion Award and membership on the University of Miami’s Dean’s Advisory Committee. Fields is a member of the Church of the Incarnation, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Jack & Jill of America and The Links, Incorporated.
Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields is proud of her four promising grandchildren and two accomplished daughters, Attorney Katherine Fields-Marsh and Edda Fields-Black author of Combee, a new book about Harriett Tubman and the Civil War. Founder and Board Member, The Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., home of the historic Lyric Theater
|Stay Connected: Founder and Board Member, The Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., home of the historic Lyric Theater 819 NW Second Ave Miami, FL 33136
baf@bahlt.org | djf@bellsouth.net | Tel: 786.708.4610
|#HerStory: Geanine Wester MBA, CPP
|Ms. Geanine Wester has trained and coached hundreds of women over the past twenty years in leadership development. She is the Founder of EmpowHER of the Palm Beaches (2015) established to empower and motivate women to change their local community through personal and political leadership.
As Past President of the League of Women Voters Palm Beach County, she led the league nearly 500 members supporting the aspirations to transform our country and democracy through their participation as leaders. As League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County 1st African American President, she was recognized by Legacy Palm Beach as a 2014 Black History Honoree; selected as NAACP 2015 History Maker and awarded West Palm Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Women of Excellence ~ Keeper of the Torch Organization Award.
Ms. Wester has been a guest on Winning in Life Today, In the Lead, and most recently, Your South Florida. EmpowHER is featured in the March 2024 issue of the Palm Beach Illustrated in an article titled Who Runs the World.
Determined to pay homage to her roots, she devotes her time to empowering the next generation of leaders, teaching etiquette and human values to community youth in the tri-county area through EmpowHER Leadership Academy for Girls. In 2021, she established the beHERlight Leadership Fellow Program. Both the Academy and Fellow Program continues to impact the community during an annual trip to Tallahassee advocating on policy.
Philosophy/Mission Statement: Success is not the accumulation of great wealth and material things; Success is the ability to have a positive impact in another life that adds value and empowerment.
|Stay Connected: EmpowHER of the Palm Beaches 1940 Stratford Way | West Palm Beach, FL 33409 | Info@empowherofthepalmbeaches.org | GeanineW@comcast.net
|#HerStory: Sherea Green
| Sherea Green, a seasoned law enforcement professional with 28 years of dedicated correctional experience, has been appointed Director of the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. In her new role, she spearheads complex and extensive operational activities, prioritizing the highest level of protection and service for the citizens of Miami-Dade County. Director Green plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s mission. Their overarching goal is to provide safe, secure, and humane pre-trial detention of individuals in their custody, all while preparing inmates for successful re-entry into the community. Under her guidance, the department emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering a supportive environment for staff members.
Throughout her extensive career, Director Green has demonstrated outstanding abilities in planning, directing, and coordinating criminal justice activities within county correctional facilities. Her adept management skills shine through as she efficiently operates and supports service functions, skillfully navigating a $483 million budget. She strategically oversees 3,085 sworn and civilian staff responsible for inmates’ daily custodial, care, and transportation activities, reflecting her unwavering commitment to excellence and consistently delivering unparalleled results. Beyond her profound correctional expertise, Director Green strongly advocates leadership, succession, mentorship, and continuous growth. Her impressive educational journey includes completing various executive programs and leadership courses, notably the Executive Leadership Program at Nova Southeastern University. Additionally, she has earned accolades from prestigious institutions such as The National Jail Leadership Command Academy, the Command Officers Development Course at The Southern Police Institute, the Florida General Instructor Techniques Course, and Leadership North Broward, sponsored by The Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce. Director Green is a Certified Jail Services Inspector with The Florida Model Jail Standards Committee and a Certified Jail Manager recognized by The Jail Manager Certification Commission (JMCC) and the American Jail Association (AJA).
|Stay Connected: FB @ShereaGreen | IG: @ShereaGreen | @ MiamiDadeCorrections | Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR)
3505 NW 107th Avenue, Suite A, Doral, FL 33178
|#HerStory: Stephanie V. Daniels
|Stephanie V. Daniels has devoted the past 32 years in service to the community she was born and raised in. She joined the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) in 1992, after working for the State Attorney’s Office and the Miami Police Department. On March 28, 2016, Stephanie made history when she was appointed to the position of Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD); on February 18, 2022, appointed to Deputy Director by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, becoming the first woman to serve in this role; on July 24, 2023, appointed as MDPD Interim Director to lead the largest local law enforcement department in the Southeastern United States; and on November 13, 2023, she was appointed as the Director of MDPD, a historic milestone for our community as the first woman to lead the Department.
Besides her law enforcement career, Director Daniels and her family have a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Director Daniels also served as the President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives - South Florida Chapter; served on the board of the Urban League of Greater Miami, Inc; and is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, Progressive Officers Club, National Black Police Association, and the Police Benevolent Association. Director Daniels holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from St. Thomas University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University. She has attended the Florida Executive Development Seminar and International Association of Chiefs of Police Women’s Leadership Institute; and she’s a graduate of the Administrative Officers Management Program and the Florida International University’s Chapmanville Leadership Training Program.
|Stay Connected: Miami-Dade Police Department | 9105 NW 25 Street, Room 3072 | Doral, Florida 33172 | X: @MiamiDadePD | IG: @miamidadepd | FB: @MiamiDadePoliceDepartment | #MDPD | www.miamidade.gov
©2024 Cox Media Group