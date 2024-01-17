February is Black History

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom. HOT 105 is paying homage to Black Leaders in South Florida and below is a list of leaders we are highlighting in our community:

Dr. Jaffus Hardrick

Hot105 - Celebrates Black EXCELLENCE with Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, Ed.D. is an award-winning senior academic executive with a proven track record for promoting student success, enhancing student outcomes, optimizing faculty and staff development, and cultivating a culture of excellence. Dr. Hardrick fully understands the promise of education. Through education, Dr. Hardrick was fortunate to earn significant roles as a higher education administrator. He served as the vice provost for Access and Success at Florida International University, the nation’s fourth-largest public urban research university; assistant vice provost for Academic Affairs at Baylor University; and now the president of Florida Memorial University.

Carrie P. Meek UNITED STATES - AUGUST 16: Carrie P. Meek, D-Fla., during her speech at the democratic national convention in Los Angeles, Ca. (Photo By Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images) (Douglas Graham/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

Honorable Carrie P. Meek First African-American lawmakers to represent Florida in the United States House of Representatives Carrie Meek, served on the influential Appropriations Committee during her decade-long career in the U.S. House

Dr. Marvin Dunn

Dr. Marvin Dunn Taught in the Department of Psychology at Florida International University for 34 years, retiring as chairman of the department in 2006. He earned his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He co-authored The Miami Riot of 1980: Crossing the Bounds (1984), with Bruce Porter, and authored Black Miami in the Twentieth Century (1997), and The Beast In Florida: A History of Anti-Black Violence (2012).

T. Willard Fair.j

T. Willard Fair, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami, Inc., worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. On this episode of Heartland’s education podcast, Fair describes his experiences and explains how the black community of the United States is not as far along today as it should be. Fair discusses why the NAACP’s call for a moratorium on charter schools is a mistake and why Black America, which votes more for school choice than any other demographic, would benefit dramatically by the freedom to choose in education.

Jerry "Super Jerry J" Rushin

Radio Pioneer Jerry Rushin - In 1980, “Super Jerry J” was appointed general manager of WEDR-99Jamz, becoming the first African American in South Florida to operate a radio station

Professor and Artist Dinizulu Gene Tinnie (DANIEL BOCK)

Dinizulu Gene Tinniein is an artist, author, educator, and activist who uses his talent to preserve the heritage and culture of the African American community. As one of the original members of TEAR, he serves as one of the main researchers of historical records related to the occurrences of lynchings within Miami Dade County.

Mary McLeod Bethune

Bethune-Cookman University’s founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, is one of America’s most inspirational daughters. Educator. National civil rights pioneer and activist. Champion of African American women’s rights and advancement. Advisor to Presidents of the United States. The first in her family not to be born into slavery, she became one of the most influential women of her generation. She was a world-renowned teacher, civil rights leader and advisor to five U.S. presidents.

Reverend Samuel Delevoe

Reverend Samuel Delevoe was an army veteran and one of Fort Lauderdale’s first Black police officers, who later became a community activist, politician, businessman, civil rights leader, and street minister.

Civic Rights Icon Edith C. Bush of the Palm Beach County

Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson

Broward County’s first African-American female judge in 1989. Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson serves as a shining example of what can be accomplished in life when one works extremely hard to achieve their goals, is dedicated to serving others, and refuses to accept no as an answer to those who doubted her ability to succeed regarding her professional pursuits.

Judge Robinson’s career as a jurist in Broward County spanned over three decades, beginning in 1984 with her appointment as a general master for five years. Judge Robinson then made history as the first African American woman to serve on the bench in Broward County.

After 27 years on the bench Judge Robinson’s decision to step away from the bench, effective December 30, 2016, marked the end of an era, unparalleled in Broward County history.

Barrington Irving

Captain Barrington Irving Jr. is a Jamaican-born American pilot who previously held the record for the youngest person to pilot a plane around the world solo, a feat he accomplished in 2007.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participates in investiture ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as she participates in a photo opportunity with Chief Justice John Roberts on the front steps outside the court following an investiture ceremony for Justice Jackson in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC2QRW9QA4JH

Judge Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson is an American jurist who serves as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Jackson was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden on February 25, 2022

Legendary Joe Fisher Urban Radio Programming

Legendary Joe Fisher Urban Radio Programming: Joe is an American music critic and radio disc jockey who worked as the Director Of Operations at WRBD AM and WCKO FM in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Publisher - Robert G. Beatty, ESQ

Robert G. Beatty Publisher/ CEO, South Florida Times in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Dr. O’Neil J. Pyke

Dr. O’Neil J. Pyke , MD, SFHM, Chief Medical Officer Jackson North Medical Center. Dr. Pyke is a physician executive who is a practicing hospitalist physician with about two decades of hospital management and clinical experience. He is the Chief Medical Officer for Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC and is also a Assistant Professor of Medicine for The Commonwealth Medical College. Prior to this, he founded and served as CEO for AMP Hospitalist Consulting (now PykeLife). In addition, he served as The Director of Hospital Medicine for Keystone Healthcare Management, where he helped to build the Hospital Medicine service line for the company, whose prior focus was Emergency Medicine.

Guy Forchion, Executive Director of Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust, (DANIEL BOCK)

Mr. Forchion is responsible for the management, planning, and operation of the $40 million dollar restoration of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami, Florida. He coordinates property renovation, facilities management, ecosystem restoration, and capital improvements which includes the planning and construction of a museum facility on the 82-acre Historic Beach Park. He has held the position of Director of Operations and Executive Director during his tenure with the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr.

Chief Alexander E Rolle, Jr. of the Homestead Police Department has served our community since 1979 starting as a patrolman and working his way through the ranks until becoming chief. Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to add Rolle’s name to the outside of the station which would become known as the “Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station.” The resolution says Rolle “served as a compassionate and caring leader and was committed to improving the lives of Homestead residents” and had “an immeasurable positive impact” with his “Lifelong commitment.”

Dr. Jimmy Brown was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (1962 – 1969). He received the Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. He is a retired Division Chief of Miami-Dade Police Department (30) years). He hosted the ever-popular talk show “HOT TALK’ on Hot 105 for over 25 years. He was an adjunct professor at Barry .

Dr. Steve Gallon III is the Vice-Chair and elected District 1 School Board Member for the Miami-Dade County Schools in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Dr. Gallon is a lifelong educator who served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and high school principal, district administrator, and Superintendent of Schools.

Keynote Speaker and leading Les Brown

As one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers, Les Brown is a dynamic personality and highly-sought-after resource in business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders from all sectors of society looking to expand opportunity. For three decades he has not only studied the science of achievement, he’s mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders and collaborating with them in the boardroom translating theory into bottom-line results for his clients.

Peter London Founded the Peter London Global Dance

South Florida dance pioneer Peter London Founded the Peter London Global Dance Company which recently celebrated 10 years as Miami’s leading multicultural contemporary dance company and is now the longest running Black owned dance company in South Fla. The PLDC gives Black and Brown youth from underserved communities the opportunity to learn, grow and become professionals in the Arts.

Charles W. Cherry II

Publisher, and lawyer Charles W. Cherry II was born in 1956 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Julia T. Cherry and Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers. In 1978, Cherry received his B.A. degree in journalism from Morehouse College. In 2006, the Cherry family re-launched the Florida Courier as a statewide newspaper; Cherry became its publisher and his column, Straight, No Chaser appeared weekly. He also went on to write commentaries, editorials, and stories for his other family-owned newspaper, the Daytona Times.

Honorable Florence Taylor Barner

Honorable Florence Taylor Barner legal career began as an Assistant State Attorney in the State Attorney’s Office in Broward County in 2006.Barner is the first Broward County judge of Haitian descent.

Earl Jackson Carroll

Earl Jackson Carroll, the only Black Commissioner who won with a majority of the Black vote and without the assistance of incumbency, was Earl Carroll, first black Dade County Commissioner (1968 to 1972)

Sonny Wright

Sonny Wright, pioneer of first black-owned Miami bank. Mr. Wright, real estate mogul and businessman, established his real estate career as president and CEO of Universal Real Estate. At the height of his career he made history in the Miami-Dade County community as the owner of the Carver Hotel in Historic Overtown.

Ladi Jenkins President / Treasurer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, Inc.

Ladi Jenkins President / Treasurer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, Inc.

Dewey Willard Knight Jr. was the first black social worker for Kendall Children's Home in Miami, Dewey W. Knight Jr. was considered a pioneer for his work in the early 1960s.

Gwen Cherry was the first Black woman law student to attend the University of Miami. She was the first Black woman to practice law in Dade County, Florida. Gwendolyn "Gwen" Sawyer Cherry was a teacher, state legislator, educator, and lawyer in Florida. An African American, much of her career was pioneering. Cherry was a founder of the National Association of Black Women Attorneys.

Howard Gary, prominent bond dealer and Miami's first black city manager. Gary, an investment banker, underwriter, and securities dealer based in South Florida, was Miami's first African American and youngest city manager, serving from 1981 to 1984.

Johnny Jones, the first black superintendent of schools in Dade County. Johnny Jones went from picking cotton to busboy to short-order cook to superintendent of the nation's fifth largest school system.

Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby R. Henry, Sr, since the first issue rolled off the press in 1971, the Westside Gazette newspaper has maintained the professional, insightful and reader sensitive reporting that has gained the trust and respect of South Florida's African American community.

The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) announced the second week of February to be “Negro History Week”.

This week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and that of Frederick Douglass on February 14, both of which dates Black communities had celebrated together since the late 19th century

Black History Month was first proposed by Black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969. The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State a year later, from January 2 to February 28, 1970.[4]

Six years later, Black History Month was being celebrated all across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers, both great and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. He urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”

