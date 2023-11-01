HOT 105 Veteran’s Events & Resources

On Saturday, November 11th, Veterans Day parades and ceremonies will be held throughout the United States to pay tribute to those who have served their country. As a nation, we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the veterans of our military services who have put their lives on the line to safeguard the freedoms that we cherish. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to their country deserve to be recognized. To all of our veterans, thank you for your service!

Veterans Day was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans Day became a legal holiday in 1938, after Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance.

This Veterans Day, many companies are honoring those who have served the country with free or discounted meals.

Many restaurants and businesses are offering specials and deals to celebrate those who have served the country. Below are some of those deals.

Bob Evans: Offering a free meal to veterans and active-duty military from a special menu featuring “seven homestyle favorites.”

Bonefish Grill: 10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders with show of valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All veterans and active-duty personnel are eligible for 10 free boneless wings and fries. This deal is valid both dine-in or takeout, and requires proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: All veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one entrée from a limited menu. California Pizza Kitchen will also be donating 20% of all food and beverage sales from Nov. 7-9 in support of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) when a guest indicates they are there to support the DAV.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military members are eligible for a free meal from a limited menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Denny’s: All active-duty military and veterans are eligible for a Build Your Own Grand Slam. The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD-214.

Dunkin’ Donuts: All veterans and active-duty military members can have a free donut of their choice, no purchase or ID necessary.

Golden Corral: Active-duty and retired members of the military are invited to Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m.-close for a free dinner.

Goodyear Auto Service: Free car care checks will be available at Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations for active-duty military, veterans and first responders. The promotion runs Nov. 10-14 and includes 10% off tires and services.

Hooters: All active-duty and retired military are invited to eat free from a Veterans Day Menu, with beverage purchase.

IHOP: All veterans and active-duty personnel are eligible for a free stack of pancakes, with military ID. The offer is valid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme: Anyone who identifies themselves as a veteran or active military personnel can get a free doughnut and small coffee. Grocery and convenience stores are not participating. Some locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada and Virginia are not participating.

National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families

Little Caesars: All retired and active-duty military are eligible for a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Menchie’s: Active-duty and retired personnel can get a free 6 oz. frozen yogurt.

Mission BBQ: Veterans who identify themselves will receive a free sandwich.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military will be offered a free entrée from a special dine-in menu, featuring five of its most popular menu items.

Outback Steakhouse: All active-duty military, veterans and their spouses are eligible for a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product. The restaurant also offers a 10% discount to all medical staff, military veterans and servicemen, police, firefighters and first responders with valid ID.

Pilot Company: Service members and their families are eligible for a free meal at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. The offer is valid Nov. 11-13 for those verified through ID.me.

Publix: All veterans and active-duty personnel will receive 10% on groceries.

Red Lobster: Active-duty military and veterans are offered a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is valid for orders placed in-restaurant from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guests who show ID.

Red Robin: Active-duty military and veterans who dine in are eligible for a free Red’s Tavern Double burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sonic Drive-in: All customers are invited to mix and match any two of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap and Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for $5 plus tax.

Starbucks: All veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses are eligible for a free 12-oz hot brewed or iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members are eligible for a meal voucher that can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees and two sides, plus a choice of drink. Vouchers will be available on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wendy’s: All veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Baconator combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle: All veterans and active-duty service members are eligible for a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal. The sliders will be served in specially designed patriotic packaging featuring red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo and 50 stars on the side of the box.

RESOURCES & ORGANIZATIONS FOR VETERANS:

POMPANO BEACH VET CENTER , 954-984-1669 or 877-927-8387

2300 West Sample Road, Suite 102, Pompano, FL 33073

FORT LAUDERDALE VET CENTER, 954-714-2381

3666 W, Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33311

MIAMI VET CENTER , 305-718-3712

8280 N.W. 27th Street, #511, Miami, Fl 33122

MISSION UNITED MIAMI - part of UNITED WAY of MIAMI , 305-646-7130

Mission United helps ease the transition to civilian life and address the unique needs of veterans. By connecting them to a coordinated network of community partners, we empower veterans and their families to lead productive lives in our community. Services include job training and opportunities, affordable housing, legal resources and more.

MISSION UNITED BROWARD - part of UNITED WAY of BROWARD COUNTY, 954-4-United

United Way of Broward County created Mission United to support Veterans as they transition from Military life to Civilian life. Mission United focuses on 6 key areas of service to Veterans:

* Housing Support *Employment Services *Education

*Legal Assistance *Healthcare *Financial Stability

OPERATION SACRED TRUST - 411VETERANS.COM, 855-778-3411

OST Broward Veteran Service Center, 201 SE 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

OST Miami Veteran Service Center, 1400 NW 54th St., Suite 100, Miami, FL 33142

The goal of Operation Sacred Trust is to improve very low-income Veteran families’ housing stability. The program provides outreach, case management, and resiliency services, and will assist participants to obtain VA benefits and other public benefits, such as: health care services, daily living services, personal financial planning services, transportation services, fiduciary and payee services, legal services, child care services, housing counseling services and temporary financial assistance (including time-limited payments to third parties for rent, utilities, moving expenses, security and utility deposits, transportation, child care and emergency supplies). Operation Sacred Trust is unique in that it combines proven traditional outreach and case management best practices with novel nontraditional service delivery methods

BROWARD VETERANS COALITION, 888-420-9135

The Broward Veterans Coalition serves as an umbrella organization representing the interest of veterans organizations, individual veterans, and active-duty personnel.

Meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33351

BVC’s Objectives Include:

To enhance the welfare, and quality of life, of all veterans in Broward County Florida.

To educate, and inform, the membership, and other veterans, regarding existing and proposed legislation that does, or could, affect veterans.

To provide a liaison between the Broward Vets and any other organization whose mission includes advocating for, assisting, or supporting veterans.

To provide continuing assistance to eliminate the backlog of claims facing those veterans requiring any services from the US Veterans Administration or any other government entity.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPT - VETERANS DIVISION , 305-256-7830

CAHSD Veteran Services Program assists Veterans and their families (spouse, children, widows, parents of Veterans) with applying for Veteran benefits, claims and appeals to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans and their families can get assistance in applying for federal, state and local benefits. There is no cost to receive veteran services.

211 BROWARD, MILITARY AND VETERANS RESOURCES , call 211

211 Broward offers comprehensive services dedicated to serving military members, veterans, and their families to ensure they get the support they earned and deserve.

Helpline Services provides free, confidential crisis and suicide counseling, empathetic listening, and information and referrals for military members, veterans, and their families.

VA - THE VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,245 health care facilities, including 170 medical centers and 1,065 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

VA Miami HealthCare Locations:

To schedule an appointment, Veterans can call 305.575.7000 or contact their care team.

*Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 305-575-7000, 1201 NW 16th St, Miami FL 33125

*William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W Commercial Blvd, Sunrise FL 33351

*Key West VA Clinic, 1300 Douglas Circle, Key West, FL 33040

*Homestead VA Clinic, 950 Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

Additional Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County VA Healthcare Locations

BROWARD COLLEGE VETERAN’S RESOURCE CENTER

Veteran’s Resource Ctr - 954-201-2545, 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd, Bldg. 62 #13-c, Coconut Creek, 33066

The College is designated a Military Friendly institution and offers a variety of programs to Veterans, in-service personnel, and to dependents of deceased or disabled Veterans.

Miami-Dade College Office of Veteran and Military Resources , 305-237-2841

The Office of Veteran and Military Resources at MDC is here to help Veterans transition to college life. Our Veteran & Military Services Resource Guide is a valuable tool for you to use for step-by-step instructions, viewing required documents for various GI Bills, educational information for navigating MDC college life, tuition assistance and scholarships, out-of-state tuition waivers, and examples of various forms.

Nova Southeastern University’s Veterans Access Clinic , 954-262-FLAG (3524)

Locations:

Fort Lauderdale / Davie Campus 3200 S. University Dr., Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33328

Miami Campus 8501 S.W. 124th Avenue , Suite 111A, Miami, FL 33183

We are proud to offer many of our services to qualifying veterans and their family members for little or no cost. Those who served our country deserve nothing but the best. NSU Health is dedicated to supporting the needs of veterans and their families through NSU Veterans Health Care. These clinics and the services provided are jointly sponsored by Nova Southeastern University and the State of Florida, Department of Health.

Veterans Health Care Clinic Services

Backed by our extensive expertise, NSU Health is a top health care university that takes pride in our ability to help our nation’s heroes. Whether it’s for yourself or a family member, find the care that aligns with the health services you need, including Dental, Mental Health and Vision.

BROWARD COUNTY LIBRARY VETERAN’S SERVICES

Veterans Connect Hotspot Program: Free Mobile Internet Service for Veterans, Active Military and their dependents! Veterans, active military members and their dependents can check out free WiFi hotspots at nine library locations throughout Broward County with valid military identification. The free hotspots provide unlimited access to T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network and increase access to information and technology. The hotspots will be loaned for one month with the option to renew the loan three more times. For more information, please call 954-357-7444.

Broward County Libraries also provide veterans with Career Assistance, Education Resources, Training Resources, Business Resources and more.

HONOR FLIGHT SOUTH FLORIDA, 855-359-8138

Honor Flight South Florida is a 100% all-volunteer organization, dedicated solely to honoring all veterans in Broward, Dade, and Monroe counties. In the final chapters of their lives, it’s a race against time to fly these veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor. Top priority is given to our most senior defenders of freedom, World War II and Korean War veterans, and those veterans who are terminally ill. Also, we are now serving Vietnam Veterans. Every one of these veterans fly absolutely free

FREEDOM FIGHTER OUTDOORS, 888-642-0486, 2436 North Federal Highway #312, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Mission is to raise awareness and seek public aid for needs, services and activities for injured service veterans. To facilitate injured service veterans in assisting each other through teamwork-based outdoor recreational activities and to provide unique, once in a lifetime outdoor activities to honor and empower our nations injured service veterans.





VETERANS CRISIS LINE : 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

NATIONAL CALL CENTER FOR HOMELESS VETERANS

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness—and their family members, friends and supporters—can make the call to or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, where trained counselors are ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 877-424-3838

VETCENTER HELPLINE

1-877-WAR-VETS is an around the clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life. The staff is comprised of combat Veterans from several eras as well as families members of combat Veterans. This benefit is prepaid through the Veteran’s military servi