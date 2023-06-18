In 2022 the Gospel Industry Network in South Florida Chapter (Palm Beach), (Broward), (Miami), was established under leadership of Dwight Moment Sr. (President) and Dr. Deborah Brown (Vice President)

Dwight Moment Sr. promise to bring you a world of exciting Gospel Music, from local and national artists while continuing skill development and empower members with knowledge, encouragement and spiritual replenishment.

Gospel Industry Network in South Florida Chapter vision is to invite you to unite with us to build a strong Organization that will enhance the gospel music experience through terrestrial and internet radio, social and printed media, television and other media types while increasing the awareness, acceptance and penetration of Gospel Music across the world and recognize as an art form. That is performed on Every platform. That is.

The Gospel Industry Network (G.I.N) Headquarter was established in 2019 to cultivate the mastery, appreciation and advancement of the contribution of Gospel music and the arts to the industry — from the expressive and skilled veterans of the past to the still unimagined creative breakthroughs of ensuing generations of music professionals. Bishop Kenneth Wells founder and CEO says, “This new platform will give unheard voices who work diligently behind the scenes an opportunity to finally be heard. The G.I.N. membership roster includes Radio, Television, Film, Record Labels, Music Executives, Songwriters, Artists, Pastors, Business Owners, Promoters, Publicists, Bloggers, Influencers, Print Media, Business Professionals, Worship Leaders, Choir Members, Choir Directors and others.

As influencers operating with integrity, the G.I.N. seeks to accomplish this objective through strategic engagement, marketing and promotional programs, networking, and activities that attract the music industry and cultural community as well as the general public.

The Gospel means good news and the G.I.N. is committed to raise the awareness of Gospel as a genre in the marketplace and fill every gap that prevents progress.

🔥The Gospel Industry Network 2023 National Conference🔥 Date: July 23-27 Location: Norfolk, VA You Don’t Wanna Miss This:

• A Taste of Virginia

• The Wellness Lounge

• G.I.N. “U” – Youth Experience

• G.I.N. VIP Power Luncheons

• G.I.N. Signature Fashion Show

• The G.I.N. After Party hosted by Canton Jones

• Shoot Your Best Shot/Pitch Your Best Song

• Conversations: Gospel Industry Veterans Speak

• And so much more!

Host Hotel:

Hilton Norfolk The Main

100 E. Main St

Norfolk, VA 23510 Register Now! TheGIN.org or Ticketlocity.com

