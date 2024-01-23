Abstrakt Filipino Essence in Jacksonville Beach named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2024.

Chef Jojo Hernandez’s Abstrakt Filipino Essence comes in at No. 71 on the list.

Like Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville, which came in at No. 64 on Yelp’s 2023 list, Abstrakt Filipino Essence began as a food truck.

Hernandez is a founding member of Jax Filipino Chefs, which is on a mission “to show Northeast Florida that Filipino food is #morethanlumpia.”

Now let’s talk about the food. Here’s what Yelpers said about the dishes at Abstrakt Filipino Essence:

“Fan favorites include the Crispy Pork Belly Adobo—with toasted pinipig (flattened rice), succotash made with longanisa sausage, and the Filipino condiment toyomansi—creamy Ube Cheesecake made with sweet purple yams, and Crispy Turon (a sweet version of lumpia stuffed with banana).”

ABSTRAKT Filipino Essence is located at 1500 Beach Boulevard, Unit 215 in Jacksonville Beach.

They are closed Monday, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

