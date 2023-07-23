August is National Black Business Month

National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Black Business Month is celebrated annually during the month of August, as a time when individuals and businesses recognize Black-owned businesses across the country

National Black Business Month Goldson Spine Rehabilitation Center

1335 South State Road 7

North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Phone : 954-960-5960

www.goldsonspine.com Smitty’s Wings Sistrunk

1134 NW 6th St,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Phone : 954-900-4425

www.smittyssistrunk.com Dr.Thrower’s Medspa Dermatology & Aesthetics

17901 NW 5th St. Ste 205.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Phone : 305- 757-9797

www.drthrowerskincare.com Just Spoon’s Cafe

7023 West Broward Blvd

Plantation, FL 33324

Phone : 954-652-1117

www.justspoonscafe.com IGWT Construction, Inc.

5931 NW 173rd Dr

Unit #1, Hialeah, FL 33015

Phone : 786 - 518-2394

igwtconstructioninc.us The Henderson Financial Group

5793A NW 151 Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Phone: 305- 825-1444

www.thehendersonfinancialgroup.com Walker Chiropractic & Wellness Center -

8844 Miramar Parkway

Miramar FL 33025

Phone: 954 -639-7257

www.walkerchiropracticfl.com Atlas Smiles

12331 SW 3rd Street

Suite 450

Plantation FL 33325

Phone: 954 - 444-8569

www.atlassmilesdental.com Blue Tree Cafe

612 NW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale FL 33311

Phone: 786 - 239-9131

www.bluetreecafe.com Absolute Value Marketing

Miramar, Florida

Phone: 954 324-1312‬

www.absolutevaluemktg.com Write Choice Consulting

1134 Powerline Rd

Pompano Beach FL 33069

Phone: 877-974-8355

www.writechoiceconsult.org Reliv Again Wellness

1091 S University Dr Suite 28, Plantation, FL 33324

Phone: 954.667.7651

www.relivagain.com M.C.O. Construction & Services, Inc.

6600 NW 27th Ave

Suite# 208

Miami, FL 33147

Phone: 305 - 693-4344

www.mcoconstruction.net First Steps Legal

101 NE 3rd Ave Suite 1500, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: 954 - 225-2990

www.FirstStepLS.com Pryor Law Group

4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: 954- 366-9172

www.pryorlawgroup.com One Market Real Estate

7401 Wiles Road

Suite #207

Coral Springs FL 33067

Phone: 786 -303-4232

OneMarketRealEstate.com Elite Events by Tawanda

4000 N State Road 7

Suite # 212

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319

Phone: 954- 261-2036

www.eventsbytawanda.com Circle House Coffee

727 NE 3rd Ave,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Phone: 954- 870-6456

www.circlehousecoffee.com In Touch Logistics, LLC

1176 NW 163rd Dr #35,

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Phone: 305- 398-4930

www.intouchlogistics.com CMS International Group, Corp.

3333 NW 168th St,

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Phone: 305 - 628-3421

www.cms-miami.com

