August is National Black Business Month

HOT105 Black Business Month Graphics

National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Black Business Month is celebrated annually during the month of August, as a time when individuals and businesses recognize Black-owned businesses across the country

National Black Business Month
Goldson Spine Rehabilitation Center
1335 South State Road 7
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Phone : 954-960-5960
www.goldsonspine.com
Smitty’s Wings Sistrunk
1134 NW 6th St,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Phone : 954-900-4425
www.smittyssistrunk.com
Dr.Thrower’s Medspa Dermatology & Aesthetics
17901 NW 5th St. Ste 205.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Phone : 305- 757-9797
www.drthrowerskincare.com
Just Spoon’s Cafe
7023 West Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Phone : 954-652-1117
www.justspoonscafe.com
IGWT Construction, Inc.
5931 NW 173rd Dr
Unit #1, Hialeah, FL 33015
Phone : 786 - 518-2394
igwtconstructioninc.us
The Henderson Financial Group
5793A NW 151 Street
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Phone: 305- 825-1444
www.thehendersonfinancialgroup.com
Walker Chiropractic & Wellness Center -
8844 Miramar Parkway
Miramar FL 33025
Phone: 954 -639-7257
www.walkerchiropracticfl.com
Atlas Smiles
12331 SW 3rd Street
Suite 450
Plantation FL 33325
Phone: 954 - 444-8569
www.atlassmilesdental.com
Blue Tree Cafe
612 NW 9th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale FL 33311
Phone: 786 - 239-9131
www.bluetreecafe.com
Absolute Value Marketing
Miramar, Florida
Phone: 954 324-1312‬
www.absolutevaluemktg.com
Write Choice Consulting
1134 Powerline Rd
Pompano Beach FL 33069
Phone: 877-974-8355
www.writechoiceconsult.org
Reliv Again Wellness
1091 S University Dr Suite 28, Plantation, FL 33324
Phone: 954.667.7651
www.relivagain.com
M.C.O. Construction & Services, Inc.
6600 NW 27th Ave
Suite# 208
Miami, FL 33147
Phone: 305 - 693-4344
www.mcoconstruction.net
First Steps Legal
101 NE 3rd Ave Suite 1500, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: 954 - 225-2990
www.FirstStepLS.com
Pryor Law Group
4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: 954- 366-9172
www.pryorlawgroup.com
One Market Real Estate
7401 Wiles Road
Suite #207
Coral Springs FL 33067
Phone: 786 -303-4232
OneMarketRealEstate.com
Elite Events by Tawanda
4000 N State Road 7
Suite # 212
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319
Phone: 954- 261-2036
www.eventsbytawanda.com
Circle House Coffee
727 NE 3rd Ave,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Phone: 954- 870-6456
www.circlehousecoffee.com
In Touch Logistics, LLC
1176 NW 163rd Dr #35,
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Phone: 305- 398-4930
www.intouchlogistics.com
CMS International Group, Corp.
3333 NW 168th St,
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Phone: 305 - 628-3421
www.cms-miami.com

