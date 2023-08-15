On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: Vincent Chadwrick

@vincentchadwrick

Vincent Chadwrick [On Assignment ]

By Missey Bailey

Vincent Chadwrick is a promising gospel music artist known for his unwavering passion for music and ministry. With a lifelong love for music sparked from singing in church at a young age, Vincent has provided backing vocals for renowned artists. As a gifted gospel vocalist and songwriter, Vincent’s music and ministry experience intersect to convey the Gospel with clarity and effectiveness. His unwavering dedication to his music, ministry, and community is fueled by his genuine love for God and people. Vincent Chadwrick is a true ambassador of gospel music, leaving a lasting impact with his powerful voice, inspiring lyrics, and unwavering faith.

‘My Response is Worship’ is a soul-stirring, heartfelt anthem of gratitude and surrender to God, with powerful vocals, memorable lyrics, and an uplifting melody that encourages listeners to worship in all circumstances.

Stay connected with Vincent Chadwrick
Twitter: @vwchad100
Instagram: @vincentchadwrick

Booking Info: chadwrickconsultinggroup@gmail.com
Music is Available on Itunes, Amazon, Google, Spotify, iHeartradio etc…

Missy Bailey

Missey Bailey

