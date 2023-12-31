On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: Tishema K. Georges

Tishema K. Georges, Gospel singer and songwriter who believes her praise is one of her weapons of faith. Originally from the beautiful island of St. Kitts, she migrated to the United States and from there was drawn to the love of God and the Salvation of Christ in 1999. Born from a family of writers, musicians and artists, Tishema could not run away from her musical heritage.

In 2000, Tishema found her way to Jesus People Church International, where she became an active member of the Praise Team. For over 17 years, she faithfully served the church, and as a result, her musical talents began to flourish. Tishema was given opportunities to lead praise and worship songs and sing background vocals for several well-known artists, including Israel Houghton, Jason Nelson, LaRue Howard, Bryan Popin, Jekalyn Carr and Javen Campbell. In 2019, Tishema had the privilege of writing the lyrics for JPMCI’s latest welcome song, which became a regular feature and was later revised in 2023. Now, Tishema is moving towards singing her own original songs and pursuing a career in gospel music.

