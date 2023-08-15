On Assignment Desk Guest: Anthony Durden

August is National Black Business Month, a time to recognize and support Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. The annual celebration was created in 2004 when historian John William Templeton and engineer Fredrick E. Jordan partnered to advance the policies affecting 2.6 million African American businesses and develop greater economic freedom for Black communities.

SHEAR Inc. Sharing Hope & Empowerment And Reaction is proud to present Black Business and Financial Literacy Expo 2023 to be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Liberty Square Community Center 6304 NW 14th Ave Miami, FL. 33147 from 1:00PM-5:00PM.The purpose of this event is to bring education and resources to the community and provide financial and business information that will help individuals make informed and effective decisions with their finances. We are welcoming opportunities for vendors and sponsors. We will have speakers who will discuss business startups and the importance and value of credit, credit repair, home ownership and savings management. Our goal is to educate lower to middle class families on how to obtain financial freedom.

S.H.E.A.R. INC. Black Business Financial Literacy Expo 2023

SHEAR Inc., is a 501(3)(c) and was founded in 2001 and has volunteers who provide community services, education and mentorship to the youth including high school football teams. Our volunteers often visit nursing homes, low income families, the homeless, children’s hospitals and jails located throughout South Florida bringing hope and empowerment to the community. Anthony Durden served as the CEO of SHEAR Inc. for 18 years. He has five other members on his board. As President, Anthony has an astonishing and proven track record of community services and philanthropy in cities such as Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade, Overtown, Liberty City, Opa Locka, Miramar and Hollywood.

In order to make this event a success, diligence, ingenuity, and effort from supporters like you are essential. Will you partner with us? All donations are tax deductible!

With SHEAR Inc.’s dedication and commitment to the community and your support, we will continue to be a viable voice for the people who are the most vulnerable and oftentimes overlooked.

We look forward to you helping us make this a SUCCESSFUL community event.

S.H.E.A.R. INC. Black Business Financial Literacy Expo 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group