On Assignment Desk Guest: Anthony Durden

America’s oldest and largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade to be held in Miami, Free public event and Family Festival honors and advances Dr. King’s legacy

Recognized as the most influential figure in the U.S. Civil Rights movement, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually for his work as an advocate and leader for economic development and equal rights for minorities.

MLK PARADE & FESTIVITIES Liberty City

On January 15, 2024--Martin Luther King, Jr. Day national holiday--join thousands in Miami’s Liberty City for a celebratory parade and day of festivities for the entire family.

This year’s theme is “Transforming the Dream,” which celebrates the 61st anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and advocates for taking nonviolent action toward achieving equality, justice, and change for all. The 2024 parade grand marshal transformers are Robert Duggan, The Grant Cardone Family, and Nancy Cartwright.

Beginning at 1:00PM to 5:00PM, “WE OUTSIDE” Gospel In The Park Concert Hosted By: Minister Anthony Durden will begin immediately after the 2.5-hour parade which takes place along NW 54th Street on a route from NW 10th Avenue to NW 32nd Avenue that follows the sacred ground Dr. King once traveled during his frequent visits to Miami. “Gospel In The Park’ concert takes place at Historic Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Memorial Park with some of South Florida’s most gifted and talented artist. There will be live music, dance and theatrical performances, a crafts marketplace, food vendors, and children’s activities.

This year is slated to be bigger than ever. Music provide by Deejay Obadiah and DJ KOJACK along with Miami’s best and brightest young performers who will be bringing their talents to the street during the parade, lustrating that although times change, traditions will always bring our community together.

Local politicians, police, fire and rescue departments, parks and recreation, community leaders, state representatives, media outlets, business owners, entertainers, labor groups, historians, volunteers, and corporations come together with the community to celebrate the events, co-founded in in 1977 by the late Dr. Preston Marshall and current Dr. Martin

Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee President, Ladi Jenkins and Vice About the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festivities Committee, Inc.

