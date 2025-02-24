LL COOL J to release 'All World: Greatest Hits' and 'Phenomenon' on vinyl

LL COOL J is bringing two of his albums to vinyl, giving old and new fans another way to listen to his music. Arriving April 11, All World: Greatest Hits and Phenomenon will be available as limited-edition color variant two-LP pressings and standard black two-LP pressings. They are now available for fans to preorder.

Until then, fans can tune in and watch LL's new music video for "Rock The Bells." The black-and-white clip features subway performers, bike riders and others across the city of New York rapping along to the song.

The song is one of 16 featured on 1996's All World: Greatest Hits, alongside "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Going Back to Cali," "Around the Way Girl," "I Need Love" and more.

Phenomenon was released on Oct. 14, 1997, and was home to the title track, "Candy," featuring Ricky Bell and Ralph Tresvant, "4, 3, 2, 1" featuring Canibus, DMX, Master P, Method Man and Redman, and "Hot, Hot, Hot."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.