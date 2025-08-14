LL COOL J to host 2025 MTV VMAs

LL COOL J will return to the VMAs stage, as he's been tapped to host the 2025 awards show. He'll take on the role alone, after previously hosting the 2022 event alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 7 at the UBS Arena in New York. It will air on CBS, simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

LL's hosting duties continue his longstanding relationship with the VMAs, where he won his first award in 1991 and received the Video Vanguard award in 1997, becoming the first rapper to do so. He returned in 2023 to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and again in 2024 for Def Jam Recording's 40th anniversary.

As he hosts the 2025 show, LL will also await the results of best hip-hop, as his single "Murdergram Deaux" (ft. Eminem) has been nominated.

Fans can vote for 19 categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

