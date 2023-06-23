Lizzo teams up with alma mater University of Houston for new scholarship

Lizzo has launched a scholarship for students of her alma mater, University of Houston. As part of her Juneteenth Giveback Campaign, she announced she's donating $50,000 toward the Sasha Be Flooting Scholarship.

"LIZZOS JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT 50,000$ TO THE 'SASHA BE FLOOTING SCHOLARSHIP' AT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON," Lizzo wrote next to a video of her sharing the news. "Thank you to @universityofhouston for your partnership and support." She noted in the video that the winner would be announced at a later time.

The Sasha Be Flooting Scholarship "is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music,” Lizzo said of the award, which she said is “very close to my heart, near and dear to home and a milestone for me."

“That was me just a couple years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them," she continued. "Now I get to pay it forward.”

Lizzo's scholarship is her latest donation in the Juneteenth Giveback, in which she's helping and supporting Black-led organizations. She previously donated $50,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile and the Sphinx Organization.

