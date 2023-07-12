Lizzo, Rihanna and Adam Blackstone score Emmy nods

Lizzo, Rihanna and Adam Blackstone scored Emmy nominations on Wednesday, July 12.



Lizzo's HBO Max special Lizzo: Live in Concert was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, while Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Also nominated for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show, and the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, is musical director Adam Blackstone, who won his first Emmy last year for the Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show.



The Emmys are scheduled to air Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

