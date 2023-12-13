Listen to Nicki Minaj's new song with Monica + Keyshia Cole, "Love Me Enough"

Republic Records

By Jamia Pugh

As if the 22-track Pink Friday 2 wasn't enough new music for fans, Nicki Minaj has released another song.

Nicki tapped R&B singers Monica and Keyshia Cole to lay vocals on the upbeat love song "Love Me Enough."

Monica sings on the chorus, "I used to think love had to hurt/ So I'd do s*** to make it worse/ Got off on the toxic words/ I used to think love had to hurt."

On Wednesday, December 13, Nicki released the song exclusively on her official website, directing fans to a landing page where they could purchase the Pink Friday 2 deluxe, Pink Friday 2 (D2C Version 2).

The extended version of the album's #4 track, "Beep Beep," featuring 50 cent, is expected to show up on the deluxe album.

Pink Friday 2, Nicki's long-awaited follow-up to her debut studio LP, includes features from J. ColeFuture and Lil Uzi Vert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!