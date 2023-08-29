Lil Wayne pens theme song for Skip Bayless' new sports show, 'Undisputed'

Lil Wayne joined forces with popular sports host Skip Bayless to create the theme song for Skip's revamped Fox series, Undisputed.

On the new track, titled "Good Morning," Wayne sticks to his usual metaphoric rap style, using multiple sports references fitting for the show opener.

"If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin', I ain't tryin to hate/ Let's have a Jordan and LeBron debate, I got time of day/ Drippin' on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say/ If you think it's a game, I commentate, I ain't got to play," he says.

"I try to make everything I do better than the last thing I did," Wayne said during Monday's episode. "Just to impress you just because I know how much you love 'No Mercy' — just to capitalize on what you've done."

He added, "It's not complicated. It's not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it like an SAT exam — like, if I don’t pass this, I can't get in."

The song comes shortly after Lil Wayne was inducted into Billboard's Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

"Thnx u @Billboard," Wayne wrote on Instagram, following his induction ceremony at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Tuesday, August 8.

Also inducted was fellow rapper Nas, who shared a special moment on the Power Players carpet with his daughter, Destiny Jones, Wayne and Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter.

"To my brothers with daughters," Nas captioned his IG post of the photo of the four of them.

