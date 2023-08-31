Lil Wayne, Doja Cat to perform at the MTV VMAs

Lil Wayne is making his return to the MTV VMAs' stage after more than 10 years.



The rapper has been added to the lineup of performers, along with Doja Cat, Anitta, country star Kelsea Ballerini and K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER.



Weezy will perform his new single, "Kat Food," live for the first time. The song drops on September 1. He's also nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category this year.



Doja Cat, who already has four VMAs to her name, is returning after she hosted and performed in 2021. She's up for five Moon Persons this year, including Best Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air live September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

