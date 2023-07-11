Lil Uzi Vert dominates 'Billboard' 200 with 'Pink Tape' debut at no. 1

In a blazing ascent to the top of the music charts, Lil Uzi Vert has unleashed their latest album, Pink Tape, to claim the prestigious No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard, the album's explosive debut, as reported by Luminate, raked in a staggering 167,000 equivalent album units in the United States, covering the week ending on July 6. With this phenomenal achievement, Lil Uzi Vert secures their third chart-topping album, firmly establishing himself as a dominant force in the industry.

Pink Tape boasts the year's third-largest debut in terms of album units earned. Furthermore, it claims the title of the most significant week for any rap or R&B/hip-hop album this year.

This milestone also signals the end of a notable drought for rap albums atop the Billboard 200 chart. The previous rap album to seize the No. 1 spot, before Pink Tape, was Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, reigning for a solitary week on the December 17, 2022 chart.

