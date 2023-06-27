Lil Uzi Vert announces new album 'Pink Tape,' out this Friday

Just one day after their hype opening performance at the 2023 BET Awards, Lil Uzi Vert announces their new album Pink Tape, dropping on Friday.

The "Just Wanna Rock" star announced the new project Monday by sharing a Pink Tape video trailer via Instagram.

"Pink Tape Movie ... Album Coming Soon," they captioned the post.

The first full-length studio album in two years, Pink Tape follows the RIAA-certified Platinum Eternal Atake released in March 2020.

The 4-minute-long trailer, directed by Gibson Hazard, features a mixture of live-action and animated shots. City Girls' JT, Uzi's girlfriend of four years, posted a cartoon-like image of herself on her IG story, seemingly in support of the new project.

Not long after Lil Uzi's BET Awards performance, an altercation broke out between the couple. Video captured JT throwing a phone, cursing and storming away from Uzi. Fans speculated that the incident was a result of Uzi's mention of another female rapper, Ice Spice, in the new, unreleased music he teased at the show. Later, it was reported that JT was not upset about the shoutout, but that she was angry when she lost her seat after an audience shuffle.

The new song Uzi teased may show up on Pink Tape along with 25 other tracks, the Pink Tape trailer and the hit single, "Just Wanna Rock."

Pink Tape is available for pre-order now.

