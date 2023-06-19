Lil Uzi Vert shares more details about 'The Pink Tape'

Lil Uzi Vert spilled a few details about his forthcoming album, The Pink Tape, while chatting with YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. The star shared what fans can expect to hear from the record, which he says will be accompanied by the release of new clothing and merchandise.

"Probably like 24 or 25 new, well 24 new joints because everyone has heard 'Just Wanna Rock,'" Uzi said. "Then two at the very, very bottom, bottom, bottom, bottom that a lot of people love, but the world they didn't really get to hear them." They explained that the two tracks "are special to me that some people love that it didn't really get the reach that they would've liked."

When it comes to the guest appearances on the album, Uzi didn't disclose too much, noting there are "not that many features, but the features that everybody think I should have."

The Pink Tape is slated to come out any day now, as Uzi previously announced. "The album is coming at the end of this month. I can't hold off anymore," they said on a recent Instagram Live. "Like you know me, I am crazy. Even if I have to drop it myself, it's coming out at the end of the month."

