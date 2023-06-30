Lil Uzi Vert drops new album 'Pink Tape', featuring Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott & more

Generation Now/Atlantic Records

By Jamia Pugh

Lil Uzi Vert made their long-awaited return to music Friday with the release of their new album, Pink Tape.

After a three-year hiatus, Uzi unleashed the highly-anticipated project which boasts features from Nicki MinajTravis ScottDon Toliver and a couple of others.

The 26-track album includes the viral Jersey club anthem "Just Wanna Rock" and "Spin Again," the track Uzi previewed during his 2023 opening performance at the 2023 BET Awards.

The Philadelphia native revealed the album release date and artwork earlier this week, along with a 4-minute trailer. The Gibson Hazard-directed trailer features a mixture of live-action and animated shots.

Pink Tape is a follow up to Uzi's 2020 album, Eternal Atake, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pink Tape is available for streaming now, on major platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!