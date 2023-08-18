Lil Nas X documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' to premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Lil Nas X, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, announced his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Shot over the course of two months, the film follows Lil Nas as he embarks on his first-ever global tour, providing viewers an inside look of his trek and travel journey while navigating personal life matters, such as family, expectations, identity and his place as a Black, queer performer.

"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. "In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film's captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year."

TIFF 2023 takes place in downtown Toronto from September 7 through September 17, with multiple showings of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero starting Saturday, September 9, at the Roy Thomson Hall.

